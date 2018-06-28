Women are told it’s OK to be objectified in order to succeed, says Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is probably the best known Indian face in the West, thanks to her show Quantico and frequent public appearances. She has also been seen in Baywatch, and has two new Hollywood projects lined up.

The latest entry in her list of firsts is her cover shoot for Allure magazine. Not only this, she is also the magazine’s subject in its first ever digital cover story.

She retweeted the story on Thursday evening.

Announcing our first-ever digital cover, starring @priyankachopra. "The world needs to be trained to see beauty differently." Read Chopra’s thoughts on why inclusivity is the key to expanding culture's definitions of beauty. https://t.co/4ULAkLtQz1 pic.twitter.com/P5a9x1ioiU — Allure (@Allure_magazine) June 28, 2018

She was asked a number of questions in the interview that try to bring out a South Asian Woman’s perspective on making it big in the world of entertainment, particularly Hollywood.

Priyanka, in her candid style, explained the value of being understood in the modern world. She said that she wanted to be an engineer initially, but couldn’t “pass a reflective surface without looking” at herself.

She presents a very clear take on the idea of “objectification of women” in showbiz. She said, “When women are made to feel like your only option to succeed is to be OK with being objectified or being made to feel stupid...then it’s wrong.”

She further said, “You see so many women, different sizes, modelling, acting, taking their strength, but it’s the mindset that needs to change, of society, of men, of people — that view where a woman in a plus size should not be a check in the box. Or a woman of colour should not be a check in the box.”