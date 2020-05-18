Work status during lockdown: On an overdrive!

bollywood

Updated: May 18, 2020 20:05 IST

It goes without saying that the ongoing lockdown has put everyone’s work in pause/stop mode. But filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has refused to let the nationwide shutdown impede his “working spirit.” For starters, Gupta has continued the post-production work on his next, Mumbai Saga even as he is stationed at his Khandala home with family [wife Anuradha and kids, Shivaansh and Dalai] and a few relatives.

Evenings in Khandala be like... pic.twitter.com/I5Ig7bzpaM — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) May 15, 2020

“In fact, I’ve managed to finish work on a few things for which, it would have been difficult – in normal times – for me to find time for. And I’ve managed all of that when there are six kids running all around the house (laughs),” he says.

Gupta is putting together Mumbai Saga from Khandala itself as he “supervises editing, colour correction and even music with the help of technology.” “My editor, Bunty Nagi has been working with me since Kaante. So, he knows the way I shoot my scenes and how I want them to be edited. That way, my life is a bit easier,” he says.

The Jazbaa director adds that once Nagi mails him the “edited content”, he goes through them and makes his notes. “And then, I tell him what – and at what point exactly – I want something to be incorporated or removed. Also, my background composer is in Finland, so I’ve to communicate with him also through mails/messages. These are time-consuming processes but what do you do?” he says.

As for the film, the Kaabil maker is yet to finish three days’ shoot and two songs to wrap up. Gupta shot for the John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi starrer till March 15 when the lockdown came into force.

Not just preparing Mumbai Saga, Gupta has utilized the lockdown period to also “finish the first draft of his next film [Shootout 3]”. “Plus, I’ve finished work on the final draft of [the script] my assistant director’s debut film. So, I’ve been working and also enjoying some quality family time,” he concludes.