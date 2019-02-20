Would like to be known as an actor who can dance, not a dancer who can act: Arshad Warsi

He may have worked as a choreographer for stage shows and the Anil Kapoor-Sridevi-starrer Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993), but Arshad Warsi says he only wants to be known as an actor who can dance.

Before entering Bollywood, opened a dance school and won an English Jazz Dancing Competition when he was 21. Asked if he would he like to star in a dance-based film like Varun Dhawan, Arshad said, “I will not be able to do that. When I joined the industry, I was asked and I said, ‘I would like to be known as an actor who can dance rather than a dancer who can act’. So, for me dancing is a small part of acting.”

The 30-year-old actor, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Total Dhamaal, says if an opportunity comes knocking at his door, he will take it up. “Until and unless I am asked to do a film which is dance-oriented, then maybe. But I will not force just because I can dance,” he added.

Total Dhamaal is the third installment of the successful franchise Dhamaal, which originally starred Arshad, Javed Jaaferi and Riteish Deshmukh alongside Sanjay Dutt.

It also stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film will release on Friday.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 15:34 IST