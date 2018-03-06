You won’t believe what Katrina Kaif chose to pair with this gorgeous kurta. Here’s a pic

Katrina Kaif is a fashion icon in more ways than one. She knows just what to wear at airports, to the gym, to wedding receptions and her style in movies is beyond amazing. Her fans try to emulate her fashion choices in their life as well but we wonder if they will do the same with her latest look.

A few days ago, Katrina shared a picture of herself from the sets of her upcoming film with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, Zero. In the picture, she is seen dressed in a beautiful pink kurta, adorned with kundan earrings, nose ring, a heavy, beaded necklace, while the film’s crew is setting up behind her to shoot a scene.

Now however, celebrity photographer, Manav Manglani has shared a picture of her from a distance. In the new picture, she is seen in the same kurta but also a pair of track pants and flip flops! She carries a hassled expression on her face and a bunch of notes in her hand.

Of course, she still looks gorgeous in this picture as well, just not in the way we have always seen her.

Katrina is also working on Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Amitabh Bachchan. She was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan.

