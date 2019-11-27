Zareen Khan on body shaming: ‘I am a wide structured person, can’t cut my bones off’
Zareen Khan, who made her debut with Salman Khan’s Veer (2010), has had to face a constant barrage of criticism - over her body weight to being constantly told that she was a Katrina Kaif clone.bollywood Updated: Nov 27, 2019 12:55 IST
Bollywood actor Zareen Khan says she learnt to ignore people who body-shame her and adds that initial failure in her career made her a stronger person.
“People around me made me feel uncomfortable and conscious with their comments. In school, whenever students tried to bully me because of my body weight, I would give it back to them. So, after a point, they were intimidated. So, I would say we should rather avoid those people knowing that they are just negative people. I am a wide structured person and I cannot cut my bones off,” Zareen told IANS.
The actor is all set for the release of her new film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, and says she is happy with the way the film has shaped up. “Right now I am very happy with the kind of work that is coming my way, and I am not limiting myself to only Hindi cinema. I do not understand why, on the one hand, we say that we are living in ‘one world’ and on the other hand, we still look down upon regional cinema. I have got more interesting offers in Punjabi and Tamil and Telugu film industries,” the actor claimed.
Bang! 🌈💥 Appropriate that India's first feature film with LGBTQ protagonists has it's Premiere in the most Diverse city of the world #NewYork. World Premiere for #HumBhiAkeleTumBhiAkele as an Official Selection on November 22nd at @southasianfilmfestival, Presented by @hbo in New York City. . . A homosexual boy. A homosexual girl. A Road Trip that changed their lives. Discover the love in friendship in #HumBhiAkeleTumBhiAkele on November 22nd 2019 - 7pm Village East Cinema - New York City. Valentines Day 2020 will be the WorldWide Release. . . Directed by the amazing @harishvyas22 & cinematography by the magician @faroukhmistry. Starring the multi-talented @theanshumanjha & ME. Also marking the debut of two brilliant artists @gurfatehpirzada & @jahnvirawat . . #HBATBA #HumBhiAkeleTumBhiAkele #WorldPremiere #comingout #SouthAsianInternationalFilmFestival #NewYork #HBO #LGBTQ #LoveISLove #friendship #love #Veer #Mansi #NYC #Manhattan #IndianFilm #OfficialSelection #InCompetition #FirstRayFilms @firstrayfilms #ZareenKhan
Starting her career in 2010 with the film Veer opposite Salman Khan, Zareen has gone through a tough time after its box office failure. She has also constantly been referred to as a Katrina Kaif clone. “For the longest time since childhood, I was told that I look like my mother. Then films happened and people started telling me that I am lookalike of an actress (Katrina Kaif). I had no plan to become an actress and then that happened. Initially, I was a lost child and all the comments on me, my looks, my body were quite suffocating. For quite some time, I did not know why things were happening the way they were,” she said.
