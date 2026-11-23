That moment became the seed for The Calf Doll . The film is a loose re-enactment of things that happened with my grandparents before that moment.

My grandfather spent decades as a respected professor teaching English and Shakespeare across the region, but beyond all professional recognition, he was always a farmer first. Open fields, bellowing cattle and slow routines shaped his life more than institutions or accolades. When that lifelong routine suddenly disappeared, something in him shifted existentially.

There was something unsettling about that image. On the surface, it was just an old man watching a cow. But it had a metaphysical undercurrent of existential boredom. It carried a much larger question: what remains of you when you no longer possess the thing that has defined your life?

The seed was a very simple yet profound sight that bothered me for weeks. I remember one cold winter afternoon in my village. My grandfather had sold his herd that day, and I saw him sitting alone on his farm’s brick wall, silently watching the neighbour’s cow with a deep longing and childlike fascination.

The film begins with you returning to Dayalpur, where you grew up, and observing your grandfather and the world around him. What was the first image or incident that made you feel there was a film here, and how did that become The Calf Doll ?

The film was made with very modest means and a tiny crew, yet visually it feels extraordinarily accomplished. What visual grammar did you and cinematographer Anish Sarai establish, particularly in your use of framing, camera movement, natural light, fog and the positioning of people within the landscape?

To be honest, the visual language was never something we consciously designed on set. We had discussed a few simple principles and experiments: using foregrounds to make characters feel trapped, frames within frames, and simple pans and tilts to stretch the experience of time or reveal objects.

I wanted a certain magical quality to the dream sequences. Anish tried adapting his vintage photographic Asahi Pentax 6x7 lenses onto his small Fujifilm DSLR, but that didn’t yield anything particularly unique. Eventually, our cinematographer friend Abhinandan Sharma, who also shot some additional sequences, brought in his vintage Soviet WWII lens, which gave the images a beautiful, otherworldly haze. Beyond that, there wasn’t really a predetermined visual grammar.

Our visual sensibility had developed much earlier, through the way we naturally looked at the world. Photography has always been important to us. Anish is a professional photographer, and I practise it too. Over the years, we realised that our photographic work shared many fascinations: the stillness of rural life, vast North Indian landscapes covered in drifting fog, solitary figures weighed down by their surroundings, soft winter light, animals resting in quiet boredom and the silent presence of trees.

These interests had become so deeply embedded in our instincts that they formed an unspoken foundation for our collaboration. When we arrived on set, there was very little that needed discussing. We were simply responding to the spaces together, intuitively building images through a shared sensibility.

In a sense, the film was revealing a way of seeing that both of us had carried long before making it. We worked with whatever basic lenses were available rather than deciding on a particular visual treatment. The fog, winter light, landscapes and the way people occupied those spaces were already there. We were simply responding to them and utilising their beauty.

The same applied to the technical side. Because of the lack of money, at Anish’s suggestion, we made our own lights and rigs at home, with considerable help from my grandmother. We used basic tungsten bulbs, lamps, paper and desi wooden boards sourced from local bazaars. That allowed us to shoot the entire film on an impossibly small budget.

Achal Mishra came on board as creative producer and production designer, but his involvement seems to have extended well beyond those credits. What did he contribute, and how did you accommodate his creative influence while finding a cinematic language distinctly your own?

Achal has been a gentle guiding hand and a great friend before anything else. Over the years, I’ve learnt, contemplated and debated with him about the kind of cinema we want to make, so having him there for my first feature felt completely natural.

He gave us his lenses and personal DSLR for additional camera work, handled production design and helped with many logistical aspects. Many of the moving shots were also executed from his Thar, which he drove himself.

There was never really anything to negotiate creatively. He knew when to step in and when to step back and let me figure things out for myself. Whenever I needed a second opinion, he was there, much like Anish, Abhinandan, Ayushi, Sumit, Dheeraj and Himang: my comrades who helped me make this film.

That trust was important. The voice remained distinctly mine without my ever feeling that I was making the film alone.

Sound is one of the things that makes the film so hypnotic. Trains, animals, machinery, distant music and silences create an entire world beyond the frame. How much came from the location recordings, and how much was constructed later with Bigyna Dahal?

For me, sound is not secondary to the image; if anything, it begins to carry the image after a while. A lot of what you hear came from the location itself.

During editing, I reached a point where the footage no longer surprised me. I had simply seen it too many times. It was then that I turned to sound, almost out of necessity, to rediscover the film.

Himang Pali, my sound recordist, had recorded so many beautiful Foley sounds, effects and ambiences around my village that I hadn’t even been aware of during the shoot. They kept surprising me in the edit, opening up the film in unexpected ways.

I did the first rough pass of the sound design myself, which immediately transformed my experience of the film. Sound is extremely important to me, particularly here, because it is an essential part of space itself. It tells us so much about a place’s moods, time and textures.

I had certain principles in mind: rhythm and chaos, spatial rhythms, echoes, harmonies, sonic transitions, intimacy and the expansion of space beyond the frame. I wanted an immersive, almost transcendental experience, allowing the images to move towards a borderline fantastical space.

I also researched the region’s soundscape quite specifically: wintertime bird calls, insect ambiences and the different moos and bellows of cattle particular to my village.

It was through working with Bigyna Dahal that these instincts found their real shape. He immediately understood the principles and began developing the design around them.

Bigyna and I worked very closely, almost restlessly, allowing the sound to evolve through improvisation, much as the film itself had evolved during the shoot.

The music had been recorded earlier with Madhav Agarwal and Vishesh Kalimero in a similarly intuitive and beautiful session. Ultimately, it was Bigyna’s sensitivity that brought everything together. His decade-long experience in sound design also expanded my understanding of what sound could do.