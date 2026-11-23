Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has asked Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to order an independent probe into allegations that assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar and his associates illegally evicted Katkari tribal families from their land in coastal Raigad, a charge Narwekar dismissed as “baseless” while threatening to file a defamation suit. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (ANI)

In a letter to Fadnavis on Sunday, Raut alleged that Narwekar’s associates forcibly removed members of the Katkari tribal community from Mhatroli village in Raigad district’s Alibag taluka, and demanded that the displaced families be rehabilitated on their original land or provided a suitable alternative site with compensation.

Raut alleged that the homes of around 20 tribal families, who had lived in the Katkari hamlet for generations, were illegally demolished and the residents evicted on March 24, 2024, by Narwekar’s associate Dashrath Patil.

The letter also accused local police and revenue officials of intimidating the residents, refusing to register their complaints and obtaining thumbprints on documents without explaining their contents. Raut noted that a 2025 petition before the State Human Rights Commission was closed without a proper hearing, and added that the displaced families now lack electricity, road access and clean drinking water.

He demanded that criminal cases be registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, alongside land restitution, compensation and an inquiry into the role of police and revenue officials.

Rejecting the charges, Narwekar said he would initiate legal proceedings against the Sena (UBT) leader. “Sanjay Raut made baseless allegations and I will take legal action against him and file a defamation case,” the speaker said.

Narwekar maintained that the plot in question is not designated tribal land and that any title disputes had been settled before his family purchased the property. “If it were tribal land, it would not have passed to non-tribal owners,” he said, alleging that Raut’s accusations were triggered by his earlier ruling as speaker in the Shiv Sena MLAs’ disqualification petitions, which had gone against Raut’s faction.