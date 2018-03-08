Arundhati Roy, Meena Kandaswamy in the 2018 Women’s Prize for Fiction longlist

The Women’s Prize for Fiction, previously known as the Baileys Prize, announced its longlist for 2018 on March 8.

Arundhati Roy’s The Ministry of Utmost Happiness and Meena Kandasamy’s When I Hit You: Or, A Portrait of the Writer as a Young Wife are among the 16 novels longlisted this year. The list also includes six debuts, including Gail Honeyman’s Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine and Imogen Hermes Gowar’s The Mermaid and Mrs Hancock.

“What is striking about the list, apart from the wealth of talent, is that women writers refuse to be pigeon-holed. We have searing social realism, adventure, comedy, poetic truths, ingenious plots and unforgettable characters,” said Sarah Sands, 2018 chair of judges and Editor of BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme.

Here are the 16 books longlisted for the 2018 Women’s Prize for Fiction:

H(A)PPY by Nicola Barker

The Idiot by Elif Batuman

Three Things About Elsie by Joanna Cannon

Miss Burma by Charmaine Craig

Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan

The Mermaid and Mrs Hancock by Imogen Hermes Gowar

Sight by Jessie Greengrass

Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman

When I Hit You: Or, A Portrait of the Writer as a Young Wife by Meena Kandasamy

Elmet by Fiona Mozley

The Ministry of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy

See What I Have Done by Sarah Schmidt

A Boy in Winter by Rachel Seiffert

Home Fire by Kamila Shamsie

The Trick to Time by Kit de Waal

Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward

The 2018 award is supported by Baileys, Deloitte and NatWest. The award carries a prize money of £30,000 (approx Rs 28 lakh). The winner will be announced on June 6.

