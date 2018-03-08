Arundhati Roy, Meena Kandaswamy in the 2018 Women’s Prize for Fiction longlist
The Women’s Prize for Fiction, previously known as the Baileys Prize, announced its longlist for 2018 on March 8.
Arundhati Roy’s The Ministry of Utmost Happiness and Meena Kandasamy’s When I Hit You: Or, A Portrait of the Writer as a Young Wife are among the 16 novels longlisted this year. The list also includes six debuts, including Gail Honeyman’s Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine and Imogen Hermes Gowar’s The Mermaid and Mrs Hancock.
“What is striking about the list, apart from the wealth of talent, is that women writers refuse to be pigeon-holed. We have searing social realism, adventure, comedy, poetic truths, ingenious plots and unforgettable characters,” said Sarah Sands, 2018 chair of judges and Editor of BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme.
Here are the 16 books longlisted for the 2018 Women’s Prize for Fiction:
H(A)PPY by Nicola Barker
The Idiot by Elif Batuman
Three Things About Elsie by Joanna Cannon
Miss Burma by Charmaine Craig
Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan
The Mermaid and Mrs Hancock by Imogen Hermes Gowar
Sight by Jessie Greengrass
Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman
When I Hit You: Or, A Portrait of the Writer as a Young Wife by Meena Kandasamy
Elmet by Fiona Mozley
The Ministry of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy
See What I Have Done by Sarah Schmidt
A Boy in Winter by Rachel Seiffert
Home Fire by Kamila Shamsie
The Trick to Time by Kit de Waal
Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward
The 2018 award is supported by Baileys, Deloitte and NatWest. The award carries a prize money of £30,000 (approx Rs 28 lakh). The winner will be announced on June 6.
