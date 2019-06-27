Back to School: Books for young readers to help develop creativity, motor skills and a sound personality

It’s back to school time and both kids and parents are getting prepared for the new session, new division and a whole new look at learning at school and at home. Reading is always an imperative part of learning a lot more about life, philosophy, people, history, so on and so forth!

From a plethora of genres and topics to choose from, there is something for all kinds of readers, age notwithstanding. Children learn from what they observe around them, their family members, teachers and other influences, hence, inculcating a habit of reading from an early stage is imperative.

Here are some options that you as your child’s decision-maker can choose to start early, start right.

My First Library: Boxset of 10 Board Books for Kids

My First Library is a collection of 10 well-researched board books to introduce a wide range of learning topics and everyday objects to the tiny tots. The topics include - ABC, Numbers, Shapes, Colours, Wild Animals, Farm Animals and Pets, Birds, Fruits, Vegetables and Transport.

The Jungle Book Board Book

Mowgli’s timeless story by Rudyard Kipling in a board book format that is easy for young readers to grasp the story through attractive pictures and easy-to-read text.

Phonetics & Vocabulary book

Pronunciation of short and long vowels, consonants, building the young scholar’s vocabulary, and more makes it easier and provides great support for classroom teaching through the Phoenetics and Vocabulary book, available in paperback.

101 Bedtime Stories

101 Bedtime stories is a treasure trove of stories for young children. The stories, which are carefully chosen from the most popular tales are stately illustrated and written in a concise manner. Each story of this book will excite and inspire the imagination of young minds.

Colouring books super pack: Creative crayons series

The Creative Crayons – Super Pack of 6 books is a perfect collection for young learners and beginners. It introduces the preschoolers to the joys of colouring using crayons. Little artists love colouring the bright and vibrant pictures in the pre-school colouring books. The colouring book set collection improves the imagination of the kids and helps them in developing patience and focus. The books in the set range from animals, toys, fruits, vegetables to much more to stimulate your child’s creativity, improve motor and observational skills to encouraging self-reflection and emotional harmony amongst other skill development.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019