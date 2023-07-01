Book Box | The secret lives of banks

Dear Reader, PREMIUM Roller Coaster author Tamal Bandyopadhyay (seventh from left) with your columnist (ninth from left) and other members of her book club (Courtesy: Sonya Dutta Choudhury)

The monsoons are here. The rains bring back memories of when I first arrived in this city, ready to dive into the world of banking.

Each morning I’d set off from my working women’s hostel, clambering onto a BEST bus, amidst crowds of office goers, wading through muddy streets and pavement puddles. The air was heavy with humidity, and everything felt dank and damp.

When I reached the bank I worked at, it felt as if I’d left the city behind. The air-conditioned silence, the marbled corridors, the expensive hush of carpets and columns, it was another world altogether.

As a newbie in my twenties, I was intimidated by this world of banking. Even if everything was not exactly as it seemed. I’d joined the bank after the Harshad Mehta scam and the reverberations of that stock market fraud were rife.

If you looked hard enough, you’d see the cracks everywhere. In the world of banking, you have to burrow beneath the bank jargon, because too often everything is not as it seems.

Here’s where journalist (and former consulting editor at Mint) Tamal Bandyopadhyay comes in. His books on Indian banking are treasure troves of insider tales.

On a recent Sunday morning, we talk with this business journalist on the secret life of banks, from the well-intentioned Bandhan bank to the scam banks and the fraudster financiers.

My book club has been reading Bandyopadhyay’s latest book. We talk about this book and other books on banking, like Who Moved My Interest Rate by former Reserve Bank of India governor Duvvuri Subbarao and Indomitable by former chairperson of State Bank of India, Arundhati Bhattacharya.

From all of these banking books, I pick my favourites for you. Whether you're a finance professional or simply curious about money, power, and human behaviour, these four books will satisfy you with their thrilling tales and insightful analyses of economic systems.

Book 1. Roller Coaster: An Affair with Banking

One of our favourite chapters inis a history of RBI governors and their relationship with the Union government – a tug of war between two institutions, reminiscent of Henry the Eighth fighting Cardinal Wolsey in the classic conflicts between the Church and the State in medieval Europe. Another favourite chapter is ‘Chinese Cuisine, Punjabi Food or Gujarati Thali’ each referring toof bribery in the nexus between bankers, industrialists and politicians.

We ask Bandyopadhyay about his favourite finance books. He has a whole list: The Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed and Happiness by Morgan Housel, The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life by Alice Schroeder, Poor Economics: A Radical Rethinking of the Way to Fight Global Poverty by Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, Fault Lines: How Hidden Fractures Still Threaten the World Economy by Raghuram Rajan, The Age of Turbulence: Adventures in a New World by Alan Greenspan and The Rise and Fall of Nations: Forces of Change in the Post-Crisis World by Ruchir Sharma.

Book 2. The Money-Changers