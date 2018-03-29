Children’s book that included Hitler among great leaders removed from publisher’s website

Great Leaders, which had drawn flak for featuring German dictator and mass murderer Adolf Hitler among 11 inspiring world leaders, has been removed by the publisher from its website. It is not clear, though, when the book was removed. Neither has the publisher issued a statement or apology.

Published by B Jain Publishing Group’s Pegasus division, Great Leaders puts Hitler in the league of Mahatma Gandhi, Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela, among others, as leaders who had “devoted their lives for the betterment of their country and people”.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center, an international human rights organisation, had criticised the book earlier this month, and demanded that the publisher remove it from circulation and its online store, reports The New York Times.

In a statement issued on March 26, Rabbi Abraham Cooper, director of Global Social Action for the Simon Wiesenthal Center, welcomed the book’s removal from the publisher’s online store.

“The children of India deserve to learn the truth about the ultimate evil that Hitler and his genocidal Nazi ideology represented,” said Rabbi Cooper. “The children of this great nation should be reading The Diary of Anne Frank, not a picture book that lists Hitler as a ‘great’ leader alongside Gandhi, Mandela, Modi, Churchill, and Obama,” he added.

When the controversy erupted, the publisher had defended Hitler’s inclusion on the grounds that “his leadership skills and speeches influenced masses,” according to The NYT.

The 48-pages short book carries no author name and was originally published in 2016.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more