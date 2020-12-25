e-paper
Home / Books / HT Editors pick their best reads of 2020

HT Editors pick their best reads of 2020

A wide-ranging list of great books

books Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 20:21 IST
HT Team
Hindustan Times
Reading, the best way to lose yourself: Sprawled out with a book, Kolkata, 1962.
Kamala Das and Wolfgang Tillmans, Savarkar and Avni Doshi, Samanth Subramanian and Meghna Majumdar, the pandemic, hunger, football and political intrigue all feature on this list. Click on the link under the pictures to read each editor’s book recommendations.

Sukumar Ranganathan, Editor in Chief

Hindustantimes

At the top of his craft

Harinder Baweja, Editor, Special Projects

Hindustantimes

The poor have dreams too

Jamal Shaikh, National Editor, Brunch & New Media Initiatives

Hindustantimes

Spotlighting capability over patriarchy

Kunal Pradhan, Executive Editor

Hindustantimes

Arsene on Arsenal

Lalita Panicker, Consulting Editor, Views

Hindustantimes

On the inability to forgive

Manjula Narayan, National Books Editor

Hindustantimes

Go look for it

Paroma Mukherjee, Head, National Photography Desk

Hindustantimes

Relaying difficult social experiences

Roshan Kishore, Data & Political Economy Editor

Hindustantimes

The question of polarisation

Sanchita Sharma, Health and Science Editor

Hindustantimes

Clues to potential missteps

Sunetra Choudhury, National Political Editor

Hindustantimes

Antidote to an era of anti “love jehad” legislation

Zia Haq, Associate Editor

Hindustantimes

Hunger’s haunting tale, bluntly told

