 HT-Nielsen top 10: The Perfect Us by Durjoy Datta tops fiction list
HT-Nielsen top 10: The Perfect Us by Durjoy Datta tops fiction list

Here’s your weekly guide to the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.

books Updated: Sep 08, 2018 14:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
HT Nielsen,HT Nielsen book scan,Books
Here’s the HT-Nielsen Top 10 list for this week.(Unsplash )

The Perfect Us by Durjoy Datta has topped the fiction category of books. It is followed by Everyone Has a Story 2 by Savi Sharma and Paulo Coelho’s best selling novel The Alchemist.

Top - 10 Fiction Titles
  • The Perfect Us
    Durjoy Datta
  • Everyone Has a Story 2
    Savi Sharma
  • The Alchemist
    Paulo Coelho
  • Sea Prayer
    Khaled Hosseini
  • Life is What You Make it
    Preeti Shenoy
  • Everyone Has a Story
    Savi Sharma
  • One Indian Girl
    Chetan Bhagat
  • The Immortals of Meluha
    Amish Tripathi
  • Sita: Warrior of Mithila
    Amish Tripathi
  • Will You Still Love Me?
    Ravinder Singh
Top-10 Non-Fiction Trade Titles
  • The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck
    Mark Manson
  • Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
    Yuval Noah Harari
  • Inner Engineering:A Yogi’s Guide to Joy
    Sadhguru
  • 21 Lessons for the 21st Century
    Yuval Noah Harari
  • Attitude is Everything: Change Your Attitude...
    Jeff Keller
  • The Intelligent Investor: The Definitive Book...
    Graham Benjamin
  • Man’s Search For Meaning
    Viktor E. Frankl
  • Thinking, Fast and Slow
    Daniel Kahneman
  • Three Thousand Stitches: Ordinary People...
    Sudha Murty
  • Manorama Yearbook 2018
    Mammen Matthew

In the top 10 non-fiction list, Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck continues to remain on number one position, followed Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari and Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy by Sadhguru.

Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles - International Publisher
  • Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
    J. K. Rowling
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway
    Jeff Kinney
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
    J. K. Rowling
  • The Magic of the Lost Temple
    Sudha Murty
  • Looking For Alaska
    John Green
Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles - Indian Publisher
  • The Best of Panchatantra
    Rungeen Singh
  • Great Stories for Children
    Ruskin Bond
  • Timeless Tales from Panchatantra
    Traditional
  • The Best of Tenali Raman
    Rungeen Singh
  • 365 Bedtime Stories
    Traditional

In children’s books by international publishers, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by JK Rowling continues to remain on number one position, followed by Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by Rowling.

Among Indian publishers, The Best of Panchatantra is at number one position followed by Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children and Timeless Tales from Panchatantra.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 14:22 IST

