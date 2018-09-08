HT-Nielsen top 10: The Perfect Us by Durjoy Datta tops fiction list
Here’s your weekly guide to the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.books Updated: Sep 08, 2018 14:36 IST
The Perfect Us by Durjoy Datta has topped the fiction category of books. It is followed by Everyone Has a Story 2 by Savi Sharma and Paulo Coelho’s best selling novel The Alchemist.
- The Perfect Us
Durjoy Datta
- Everyone Has a Story 2
Savi Sharma
- The Alchemist
Paulo Coelho
- Sea Prayer
Khaled Hosseini
- Life is What You Make it
Preeti Shenoy
- Everyone Has a Story
Savi Sharma
- One Indian Girl
Chetan Bhagat
- The Immortals of Meluha
Amish Tripathi
- Sita: Warrior of Mithila
Amish Tripathi
- Will You Still Love Me?
Ravinder Singh
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck
Mark Manson
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
Yuval Noah Harari
- Inner Engineering:A Yogi’s Guide to Joy
Sadhguru
- 21 Lessons for the 21st Century
Yuval Noah Harari
- Attitude is Everything: Change Your Attitude...
Jeff Keller
- The Intelligent Investor: The Definitive Book...
Graham Benjamin
- Man’s Search For Meaning
Viktor E. Frankl
- Thinking, Fast and Slow
Daniel Kahneman
- Three Thousand Stitches: Ordinary People...
Sudha Murty
- Manorama Yearbook 2018
Mammen Matthew
In the top 10 non-fiction list, Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck continues to remain on number one position, followed Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari and Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy by Sadhguru.
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
J. K. Rowling
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway
Jeff Kinney
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
J. K. Rowling
- The Magic of the Lost Temple
Sudha Murty
- Looking For Alaska
John Green
- The Best of Panchatantra
Rungeen Singh
- Great Stories for Children
Ruskin Bond
- Timeless Tales from Panchatantra
Traditional
- The Best of Tenali Raman
Rungeen Singh
- 365 Bedtime Stories
Traditional
In children’s books by international publishers, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by JK Rowling continues to remain on number one position, followed by Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by Rowling.
Among Indian publishers, The Best of Panchatantra is at number one position followed by Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children and Timeless Tales from Panchatantra.
First Published: Sep 08, 2018 14:22 IST