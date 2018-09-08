HT-Nielsen top 10: The Perfect Us by Durjoy Datta tops fiction list

The Perfect Us by Durjoy Datta has topped the fiction category of books. It is followed by Everyone Has a Story 2 by Savi Sharma and Paulo Coelho’s best selling novel The Alchemist.

Top - 10 Fiction Titles The Perfect Us

Durjoy Datta

Durjoy Datta Everyone Has a Story 2

Savi Sharma

Savi Sharma The Alchemist

Paulo Coelho

Paulo Coelho Sea Prayer

Khaled Hosseini

Khaled Hosseini Life is What You Make it

Preeti Shenoy

Preeti Shenoy Everyone Has a Story

Savi Sharma

Savi Sharma One Indian Girl

Chetan Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat The Immortals of Meluha

Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi Sita: Warrior of Mithila

Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi Will You Still Love Me?

Ravinder Singh Top-10 Non-Fiction Trade Titles The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck

Mark Manson

Mark Manson Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind

Yuval Noah Harari

Yuval Noah Harari Inner Engineering:A Yogi’s Guide to Joy

Sadhguru

Sadhguru 21 Lessons for the 21st Century

Yuval Noah Harari

Yuval Noah Harari Attitude is Everything: Change Your Attitude...

Jeff Keller

Jeff Keller The Intelligent Investor: The Definitive Book...

Graham Benjamin

Graham Benjamin Man’s Search For Meaning

Viktor E. Frankl

Viktor E. Frankl Thinking, Fast and Slow

Daniel Kahneman

Daniel Kahneman Three Thousand Stitches: Ordinary People...

Sudha Murty

Sudha Murty Manorama Yearbook 2018

Mammen Matthew

In the top 10 non-fiction list, Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck continues to remain on number one position, followed Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari and Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy by Sadhguru.

Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles - International Publisher Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

J. K. Rowling

J. K. Rowling Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway

Jeff Kinney

Jeff Kinney Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

J. K. Rowling

J. K. Rowling The Magic of the Lost Temple

Sudha Murty

Sudha Murty Looking For Alaska

John Green Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles - Indian Publisher The Best of Panchatantra

Rungeen Singh

Rungeen Singh Great Stories for Children

Ruskin Bond

Ruskin Bond Timeless Tales from Panchatantra

Traditional

Traditional The Best of Tenali Raman

Rungeen Singh

Rungeen Singh 365 Bedtime Stories

Traditional

In children’s books by international publishers, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by JK Rowling continues to remain on number one position, followed by Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by Rowling.

Among Indian publishers, The Best of Panchatantra is at number one position followed by Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children and Timeless Tales from Panchatantra.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 14:22 IST