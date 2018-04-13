HT-Nielsen top 10: The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck tops non-fiction list
Here’s your weekly digest of the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.books Updated: Apr 13, 2018 13:58 IST
Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist continues to reign supreme on the best-selling fiction list this week. Ravinder Singh’s Will You Still Love Me? comes next, followed by Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl, Dan Brown’s Origin and Amish’s Sita: Warrior of Mithila.
- The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho
- Will You Still Love Me?, Ravinder Singh
- One Indian Girl, Chetan Bhagat
- Origin (5): Robert Langdon, Dan Brown
- Sita: Warrior of Mithila, Amish Tripathi
- The Woman in the Window, A. J. Finn
- To Kill a Mockingbird: 50th Anniversary Edition, Harper Lee
- Everyone Has a Story, Savi Sharma
- The Oath of the Vayuputras: The Shiva Trilogy, Amish Tripathi
- The Boy with a Broken Heart, Durjoy Datta
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck
- Exam Warriors, Narendra Modi
- Gurudev: On the Plateau of the Peak: The Life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Bhanumathi Narasimhan
- The Heartfulness Way
- A Century Is Not Enough: Inside the mind of a cricketing legend
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
- Manorama Yearbook 2018, Mammen Matthew
- Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy, Sadhguru
- The Intelligent Investor: The Definitive Book on Value Investing, Benjamin Graham
- Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert T. Kiyosaki
Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck leads the non-fiction list this week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Exam Warriors is at number two followed by Bhanumathi Narasimhan’s Gurudev and Joshua Pollock and Kamlesh D Patel’s The Heartfulness Way. Sourav Ganguly’s Century is Not Enough is at number five.
Jeff Kinney’s Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, continues to lead the list of best-selling children’s books by international publishers, followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down is at number three, followed by Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix.
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway, Jeff Kinney
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
- Turtles All the Way Down
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- Timeless Tales from Panchatantra
- 365 Pancharantra Stories
- Great Stories for Children
- The Blue Umbrella
- 365 Bedtime Stories
Timeless Tales from Panchatantra is at the top spot on the list of best-selling children’s books in Indian publishing. 365 Panchatantra Stories is at the second spot and Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children is at number three. Ruskin Bond’s The Blue Umbrella is at number four and 365 Bedtime Stories at number five.
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more