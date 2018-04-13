HT-Nielsen top 10: The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck tops non-fiction list

Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist continues to reign supreme on the best-selling fiction list this week. Ravinder Singh’s Will You Still Love Me? comes next, followed by Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl, Dan Brown’s Origin and Amish’s Sita: Warrior of Mithila.

Top - 10 Fiction Titles The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho

Will You Still Love Me?, Ravinder Singh

One Indian Girl, Chetan Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat Origin (5): Robert Langdon, Dan Brown

Sita: Warrior of Mithila, Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi The Woman in the Window, A. J. Finn

To Kill a Mockingbird: 50th Anniversary Edition, Harper Lee

Harper Lee Everyone Has a Story, Savi Sharma

The Oath of the Vayuputras: The Shiva Trilogy , Amish Tripathi

, Amish Tripathi The Boy with a Broken Heart, Durjoy Datta Top-10 Non-Fiction Trade Titles The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck

Exam Warriors, Narendra Modi

Gurudev: On the Plateau of the Peak: The Life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar , Bhanumathi Narasimhan

, Bhanumathi Narasimhan The Heartfulness Way

A Century Is Not Enough: Inside the mind of a cricketing legend

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind

Manorama Yearbook 2018 , Mammen Matthew

Inner Engineering: A Yogi's Guide to Joy , Sadhguru

The Intelligent Investor: The Definitive Book on Value Investing , Benjamin Graham

, Benjamin Graham Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert T. Kiyosaki

Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck leads the non-fiction list this week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Exam Warriors is at number two followed by Bhanumathi Narasimhan’s Gurudev and Joshua Pollock and Kamlesh D Patel’s The Heartfulness Way. Sourav Ganguly’s Century is Not Enough is at number five.

Jeff Kinney’s Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, continues to lead the list of best-selling children’s books by international publishers, followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down is at number three, followed by Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix.

Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles- International Publisher Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway, Jeff Kinney

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Turtles All the Way Down

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles- Indian Publisher Timeless Tales from Panchatantra

365 Pancharantra Stories

Great Stories for Children

The Blue Umbrella

365 Bedtime Stories

Timeless Tales from Panchatantra is at the top spot on the list of best-selling children’s books in Indian publishing. 365 Panchatantra Stories is at the second spot and Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children is at number three. Ruskin Bond’s The Blue Umbrella is at number four and 365 Bedtime Stories at number five.

