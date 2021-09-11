HT Picks; New Reads

Customs, communities, art

320pp, ₹1500; Niyogi Books

Growing Up Jewish in India offers an historical account of the primary Jewish communities of India, their synagogues, and unique Indian Jewish customs. It traces how Jews arrived in the vast subcontinent at different times from different places, both inhabiting diverse locations within the larger Indian community, and ultimately creating a diaspora within the larger Jewish Diaspora by relocating to other countries particularly Israel and the United States.

The text and over 150 images explore how Indian Jews retained their unique characteristics as Jews, became well integrated into the larger society of India as Indians and offer a synthesis of cultural qualities wherever they reside. Among the outcome of these developments is the uniquely transcultural art of Siona Benjamin, who grew up in the Bene Israel community of Mumbai, then moved to the US, producing work that reflects a broad range of Indian, Jewish and other influences.

This volume combines discussions of the Indian Jewish communities with Benjamin’s story and an analysis of her art, and introduces these narratives within the larger story of Jews across eastern Asia, thus offering a portrait of an unique slice of the Indian world for readers interested in history, art, religion and culture worldwide.*

Decoding India’s Neighbourhood Challenge

216pp, ₹595; Rupa

India’s South Asia policy, by its very nature, has to be extremely dynamic and nimble. The Narendra Modi government has also articulated an ambitious ‘Neighbourhood First’ approach and has invested significant diplomatic capital in it over the last few years. But the underlying factors that have traditionally framed India’s difficulties in getting its neighbourhood policy right remain as potent as ever. Against this backdrop, Politics and Geopolitics brings together some of the finest thinkers in the country to deliberate on the gamut of political, diplomatic and economic issues that India is facing in the neighbourhood beyond Chinese hostilities and the perennial lack of trust with Pakistan. Each chapter provides an overview of the last few years under the Modi government and evaluates the state of the relationship as it exists today, touching upon the main areas of dispute and charting out a way forward of the bilateral engagement.

This extremely timely and crucial compilation provides a kaleidoscopic view of India’s neighbourhood challenge at a critical juncture when Sino-Indian contestation is sharpening by the day and South Asia is emerging as the central node in the wider Indo-Pacific. As India’s ambitions soar on the global stage in accordance with its desire to establish itself as a leading power in the international order, getting its neighbourhood right is perhaps more vital than ever. This as a must read for anyone interested in the foreign policy challenges facing our nation today.*

Alternate worlds and strange powers

304pp, ₹199; Leadstart

A group of 10 teenagers from New York City are mysteriously transported from their summer camp to the alternate world of Zygorra. The city kids are suddenly faced with beings and challenges they could never have imagined. They discover the Zygorrans possess powers gained through a previous negative mutation on planet Earth. The teenagers start developing their own powers. But they also learn uncomfortable truths about themselves, which they must come to terms with. Kiba believes himself to be a natural leader, while Firuza craves to be taken seriously. Diana wishes to exert control, while Pablo and Hannah struggle to separate the past from the present. Annabelle and Banko seek answers in mediation, while young Olamide searches for security. James relives his past trauma, and Saad believes it is his moment to shine. Can this eclectic mix of characters and personalities work together to achieve a common goal – finding their way home again?*

