HT Picks; New Reads

On the reading list this week is a biography of a legend in the gems and jewellery industry and a celebration of a rural childhood

240pp, ₹595; Rupa Publications (A biography that introduces a legend in the gems and jewellery industry to the general public)

Kirtilal Kalidas Doshi was the doyen of India’s gems and diamond industry. A visionary who was responsible for founding the Gemmological Institute of India, he was also instrumental in the formation of the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council and played a key role in drafting its constitution. He was chairman of Shrenuj & Company, a leading firm in its time. Doshi was the voice of the gems and jewellery industry for many years and a mentor to younger colleagues who looked up to him for advice and support.

A devout Jain, he was closely associated with institutions connected to Jainism. A man of many talents, he was a poet, a painter, a philatelist and a bibliophile. He read widely and was always eager to share his knowledge. He compiled his favourite quotations into a number of books, which he distributed generously.

Based on interviews and the private papers of the Doshi family, this biography not only introduces Doshi to the general public but also provides a glimpse into the evolution of the gems industry in India.*

A dignified coexistence

79pp, ₹699; Hawakal (A celebration of the author’s childhood that also emphasizes the idea of a dignified coexistence)

A Tree in My Village is Paritosh Sen’s boyhood celebration in print, depicted through calligraphy and illustrations, with multiple objectives. Although readers get a chance to explore his childhood fun times: Sen’s narration of the tug-of-war between the black and red ants, the ghostly events involving his cousin, or the sudden disappearance of Jogesh Bhatial, the village folk singer, from the canal behind the Arjuna tree, the book fundamentally emphasises one of the core principles of civilization: a dignified coexistence. This coexistence entails humans, flora, non-human living beings, and even spirits residing as neighbours, flourishing together in various ways until disrupted by unforeseen intruders. Although the book is part of Sen’s autobiography, it also aligns well with the fields of eco-literature and nature studies, effectively communicating its message to a broader audience.*

*All copy from book flap.