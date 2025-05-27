Kaluram Bamaniya: “Kabir invites us to go within”

You began your musical journey at the age of nine first as a manjira player with your uncle, father and grandfather. In 2024, you were awarded the Padma Shri. How do you look back at your journey?

When I look back, I feel that all the hard work I have put in throughout my life has borne fruit. I have had the good fortune to meet many wonderful and kind people. I am grateful for the opportunity to spread the words of Kabir far and wide through my music. Since I received the Padma Shri, I have been even more deeply engaged in this work. I have hardly spent any time at home because I keep getting invited somewhere or the other to sing. People have been showering me with a lot of affection.

During your concert at the Rajasthan International Folk Festival in Jodhpur, you said that Kabir, whose verses you sing, spoke out against the caste system. Kabir’s poetry is reaching audiences all over India via music concerts. Do you believe the act of listening to these bhajans weakens the caste system?

Yes, of course! Listening to these bhajans makes a world of difference. Kabir’s words touch people. In fact, he launches a direct attack that pierces people’s hearts and makes them burst wide open. That is the power of a saint’s voice! I wish more people had a chance to hear and really understand what Kabir has to say. We don’t have enough platforms for them to encounter Kabir in a deep way. If we did, it would transform them completely.

What is the difference between encountering Kabir through oral folk traditions passed down from generation to generation in villages, and through concerts by urban singers who have learnt from these traditions and tweaked songs to suit their own style?

I believe that, when this tweaking happens, the earthiness that gives folk music a fragrance of its own is lost. The element of renunciation in those songs is compromised. But I do not oppose anyone singing Kabir in their own style. If that helps people awaken, why not?

Most people who attend concerts prefer listening to bhajans that offer comfort or uplift them. Several Kabir bhajans that you sang at Jodhpur RIFF like Jaao Nugri Kaya and Hoshiyar Rehna Re Nagar Mein Chor Aavega were about death, a subject that unsettles and scares people. What made you choose them?

Kabir tells us, “Don’t be scared!” If we live our life with complete awareness, our fear of death will vanish. In any case, it is only the physical body that dies. Life continues.

Between bhajans, you spoke about Kabir’s critique of organised religion and urged your audience to not cling so tightly to their identities that they hurt others in the name of religion. When you share such ideas, do you find that people are open to listening?

Yes, they are receptive. They listen and contemplate. These thoughts churn inside them for a long time. Some of them even call me to have long phone conversations.

Apart from Kabir, you also sing the verses of Mirabai, Gorakhnath, Bannanath and other saints. What are the major differences that you find between them?

Frankly, I do not see much of a difference. They said similar things in different time periods. But, from a spiritual point of view, I find Kabir to be the forerunner among them.

One of the sakhis (couplets) that you recited was “Patthar pooje hari mile, toh main poojun pahaad/ Yaa se toh chaaki bhali, jo pees khaaye sansaar.” Here, Kabir appeals to his listeners to question rituals like idol worship instead of participating in them mechanically. While explaining this, you spoke about how people are abandoning inner enquiry and limiting themselves to being part of a herd. Why is this happening?

Kabir’s message is very simple and direct. He asks us to stop wandering and searching outside. He invites us to go within. That’s where all the answers are to be found. But people are led astray because there are so many people waiting to misguide them.

How do you feel about conversations around copyright in the world of folk music?

I do not have much to say on this subject. If someone copies me, I do not mind. Let them do that. As long as they are spreading the words of Kabir, why should I have a problem? Let those words travel freely so that they can reach more people and transform their hearts. Everything that I have learnt is from the oral traditions. I do not own the words or the tunes.

Drawing inspiration from Kabir, have you thought of writing poems of your own?

I have written a bit but I do not know if I will write any further. Kabir has left behind so much – like the countless grains of sand that you will find in the Ganga River.

Kaluram Bamaniya performing with his mandali at the Jodhpur RIFF in October 2024 (Jodhpur RIFF)

Have you considered experimenting with any new instruments?

I am happy singing Kabir vaani with the accompaniment of just a tambura and a khartal. I had introduced the violin in my mandali (group) for a while but it did not work for me. It is a Western instrument. It does not go well with the sound and spirit of our folk music.

Many folk artists, who are not as well-known as you, suffer tremendous financial insecurities due to lack of regular income. As a Padma Shri awardee, what advice would you offer the government with respect to what they can do to support folk singers?

The government can and should do more to support folk singers. They will not be able to pursue and preserve these traditional art forms for long without financial support. The Ministry of Culture should think seriously about various ways to make this happen. Artists can be given fellowships, performance opportunities, and monthly retainers to help them.

What message would you like to give your fans?

Today, a lot of young people are struggling with addictions. I appeal to everyone to stop consuming tobacco, beedi, cigarette, ganja. Kabir was strongly against the consumption of these harmful substances. He said that they cause physical and mental harm, and ruin a person’s life, so it is best to stay faraway from them.

Do you plan to run a nashamukti (de-addiction) campaign using Kabir’s poetry?

I raise awareness against addiction, the caste system and communal violence whenever I sing Kabir’s verses. But my impact is quite limited as compared to big film actors who endorse these harmful addictive substances. Anyway, I will continue to do my best.

Chintan Girish Modi is a writer, educator and cultural commentator. He is @chintanwriting on Instagram and X.