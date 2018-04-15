Kanye West reveals he is writing a book on philosophy and art

Rapper Kanye West has revealed that he is penning a philosophy book called “Break the Simulation”. West talked about the project in an interview with his interior designer Axel Vervoordt in The Hollywood Reporter and said the book would cover art and spirituality.

“I’ve got this new concept that I’ve been digging into. I’m writing a philosophy book right now called ‘Break the Simulation’. And I’ve got this philosophy - or let’s say it’s just a concept because sometimes philosophy sounds too heavy-handed,” West said.

During the conversation, the 40-year-old musician also described his obsession with photographs and the relationship people share with them. “I’ve got a concept about photographs, and I’m on the fence about photographs - about human beings being obsessed with photographs - because it takes you out of the now and transports you into the past or transports you into the future,” he said

“It can be used to document, but a lot of times it overtakes (people). People dwell too much in the memories. People always wanna hear the history of something, which is important, but I think it there’s too much of an importance put on history,” West added.

