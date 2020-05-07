Lockdown tales from Mussoorie: Author Ruskin Bond says he’s used to solitude

books

Updated: May 07, 2020 01:51 IST

“I have been writing from the comfort of my house, like most writers are generally inclined to do, for over 60 years now. Not much has changed for me with the lockdown,’’ says Ruskin Bond, the popular children’s author who has been quarantined in his cottage in Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie. Even at 85, the author still amasses a dizzying fan following, with many turning to his books for comfort during the lockdown. “Solitude is something I’m used to; in fact, I am quite happy with it!’’

“I have always loved doing readings of my work, especially if they are done remotely over the phone. I prefer to be heard than to be seen!”

Much to his readers’ delight, Bond is working on multiple books, which contain stories both old and new. “My boyhood memoir titled Coming Round the Mountain is scheduled to be released in May. And there is another book in the pipeline,” he says. Besides writing, the author has wrapped up recording a series of short stories titled Bonding Over The Radio, which is being broadcast by All India Radio, as part of Prasar Bharati’s initiative to keep its listeners engaged during the lockdown. Ask if he is comfortable with the digital medium at an age where most people struggle, and he says laughingly, “I have always loved doing readings of my work, especially if they are done remotely over the phone. I prefer to be heard than to be seen!”

Truly, the lockdown hasn’t impacted the productivity of the author, who continues to wake up early to devote a few hours to writing. “I have made a living out of writing, so I have to be disciplined about it. I do not overdo it; I take naps when I want to. If I am inordinately lazy, I don’t do much in the day. However, I do miss the freedom to take a stroll during the quarantine,’’ he sighs.

“The lockdown has gone on for a while, and it understandingly perturbs many.”

Bond knows that the lockdown is a trial for most people, because unlike him, they haven’t chosen to live a quiet life. “The lockdown has gone on for a while, and it understandingly perturbs many. I believe the government is doing its best to control the pandemic. By and large, India has done a good job on that front.’’

And while many are reading his writings amid lockdown, Bond says he is reading (or rereading) a lot of detective stories, especially Agatha Christie’s work. He also talks fondly about The Story of My Heart written by English nature writer Richard Jefferies, a book he says he carries with him everywhere. In a column that he recently penned, he recommended Daniel Defoe’s Robinson Crusoe as a must-read during the lockdown as it is a tale of a man’s involuntary self-isolation. More importantly, Bond still subscribes to a newspaper since his day is “incomplete” without it. “I noticed recently that even the matrimonial pages are missing from the paper,’’ he chuckles, letting his humorous side win over, yet again.

