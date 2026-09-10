Review: Animal Tales from India by Chesta Wadhwani

These creatures are often anthropomorphic; given human qualities and characteristics, thoughts, emotions, and speech. They are made relatable, and sometimes used to impart values in a way that comes across as less preachy.

If you are a parent, teacher or caregiver interacting closely with children, you would know about the immense popularity of stories with animals either as protagonists or supporting characters.

In an article titled The Necessity of an Anthropomorphic Approach to Children’s Literature (2020), which appeared in the academic journal, Children’s Literature in Education, Chengcheng You, Assistant Professor at University of Macau, points out that several children in the 21st century tend to encounter animals in picture books, video games, zoos, aquariums, and animation films, more often than “in the wild or other natural settings”. This is both true and unfortunate.

Her study explores how animals appearing in children’s literature can make readers more aware of “the fact, simple but easily overlooked, that all living creatures share the same planet”. She believes that, “in the face of the world’s present state of cascading environmental impoverishment”, literary animals can inspire humans to feel a kinship with real animals.

Chesta Wadhwani’s book Animal Tales from India, an anthology of 25 stories, “inspired by Indian folktales and ancient storytelling traditions”, is worth reading through this lens.

The author writes: “Each story in this book is more than just a fun adventure. At their heart, these tales carry quiet lessons — about courage, friendship, honesty, pride, and the power of kindness.” Occasionally, this task is taken too seriously, which compromises the funny and adventurous aspects.

The book opens with a story about a tiny fish who outsmarts a fisherman by using his greed against him. What she lacks in size is more than made up by her presence of mind. A parable about not judging oneself based on an external yardstick, it asks little readers and listeners to empower themselves to confidently take on those who are more powerful.

Then, there is a story about a lonely elephant who struggles to make friends because other forest creatures feel he is “too big to swing on trees”, “too large to fit in [a] burrow”, and too heavy to hop. But all the animals who reject his friendship are compelled to rethink their stance when a tiger comes after them, and they need someone to protect them.

Another story that has animals ganging up against a hunter challenges the arrogance of humans, who falsely imagine they are invincible. It is exhilarating to witness a crow, a deer and a mouse rescuing a tortoise from the clutches of the hunter intent on having tortoise meat for dinner.

Though each of the animals cannot defeat the hunter on their own, their strength grows manifold when they join forces. Moreover, each one contributes a unique set of skills. In an education system that rewards competition, this story about cooperation goes against the grain, and is therefore all the more enjoyable. It also makes one think of the efficacy of non-violent citizen protests that can topple totalitarian regimes.