“This critique of progress was something I borrowed from CS Lewis” - Susanna Clarke

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 09:57 IST

In the prelude to Piranesi you quote from CS Lewis’ The Magician’s Nephew. Like CS Lewis, you conjure a different, parallel world. How much did CS Lewis inspire Piranesi? Can you tell us about some of the other influences for this novel?

The Narnia book which most influenced Piranesi is The Magician’s Nephew. There are two worlds in that book (neither of them Narnia) which have quite strong connections to Piranesi’s reality.

In The Magician’s Nephew one of the worlds the children visit is a very old, dying world called Charn. They spend a long time wandering through the courtyards and halls of a deserted, ruinous palace. Lewis meant this to be an utterly desolate place, literally empty and spiritually empty. But I always rather liked it. I liked the silence and the crumbling architecture and the endless, empty courtyards. There are even statues. I think Piranesi’s world (which he calls the House) owes something to Charn.

For a while, around 2010, I had social agoraphobia. Whenever other people were around me I felt intensely uncomfortable and threatened. It didn’t matter whether they were taking notice of me or not. Fortunately this period didn’t last terribly long. But sometimes when I was walking in a street and there were people near me, I would imagine I was back in the palace of Charn, or a place very like it; and the silence and the solitude calmed me. (I say ‘I imagine I was back in the palace,’ which I suppose suggests that I’ve actually been there, but like many people for whom Narnia was a formative reading experience that’s what it feels like.)

In The Magician’s Nephew there’s also a place called the Woods between the Worlds which has two very striking qualities. The first quality is that some of the people who come there find it a marvellous place. While they are in the Wood they feel part of that reality, part of the richness of the trees growing, part of the quietness and part of the green light. They feel absolutely content and peaceful; they never want to leave. But there are other people who come there and who hate it. They find it a deathly place.

What the second quality of the Woods between the Worlds is, I don’t intend to say, but it has quite an important parallel in Piranesi.

Owen Barfield was a friend of CS Lewis’s, another of the Inklings. He influenced both Lewis and Tolkien. One of Barfield’s ideas was that people in the past related to the world in quite different ways than we do now. Ancient peoples did not feel alienated from their surroundings the way in which we sometimes do. They did not see the world as meaningless; they saw it as a great and sacred drama in which they took part. Barfield called this idea ‘original participation’ and I tried to describe this sort of relationship in Piranesi’s attitude to the House.