Unlock Diaries: Establishing the ‘new normal’ by Sunita Kohli

books

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 16:38 IST

There is a Chinese proverb: “Be careful what you wish for”. The five-phase official lockdown, necessitated by the global spread of this unprecedented COVID pandemic, was lifted on June 1, 2020. I had always wished to enjoy the luxury of holidaying in my own home, much as I have always enjoyed frequent travels and explorations of new places and new cuisines, both within and outside India. The lockdown ensured that this wish was granted, although in an unimaginable way and under the most unforeseeable of circumstances. At present, I am unlikely to book a flight to New York!

I clearly recollect that the lockdown had come into force on a Monday. So, for much of that first week, every weekday had felt like a Sunday. A varying range of emotions had come into play -- from apprehension of the unknown, to a calm acceptance of this new reality. But the collective mind of India was plunged into a slough of deep despondency when the terrible plight of millions of homeless migrant workers walking back to their distant villages first started appearing in the media. This vast population of our country had been rendered homeless and hungry as a result of the government’s sudden announcement which failed to take into account the consequences on a large section of our people. These searing images are now a part of our collective memory.

Sunita Kohli ( Anna Palakunnathu Matthew )

During the lockdown, I had a kept a Corona Journal with intermittent entries because we all have our own stories of coping. From the very first week, I had resolved to sort out our home library of approximately 10,000 books. What I presumed would be a task of a couple of days became a three-week assignment – ‘a slow boat to China’ project. I came across many much-loved favourites and was unable to resist the temptation of re-reading some books, some passages and some extended essays and short stories. Susan Sontag’s Illness as Metaphor was one such as was Somerset Maugham’s Creatures of Circumstance. The latter had been my late father’s favourite book of short stories. It was one of the few books that he had managed to bring from Lahore, his home before the Partition of 1947. Post lockdown, I have resolved to collate my memorabilia and family history into a form that can be shared.

229pp, Rs 499; Aleph

The Japanese word tsundoku means the act of piling up books that one will never get around to reading. I have sifted out the books I never intend to read. Time is finite and reading tastes evolve and change. My concentrated reading these months has been about India – about aspects of our own culture and civilization. But the more I have read, the more ignorant I have felt. Post lockdown, I have resolved to read a book a week on some aspect of this vast subject. I have also resolved to not waste even a single hour in watching either a meaningless film or reading a trite book. I had come across a pile of university books – among them Proust’s Remembrance of Things Past. I recollect that Proust was mandatory reading. For me, reading Proust belongs to another lifetime and never again! Post lockdown, I look forward to re-reading the many different renderings of The Mahabharata, an epic that I love. Among these would be the superb version by Maggi Lidchi–Grassi and Yuganta, the brilliant commentaries on this epic by Irawati Karve. There are some books that one can constantly re-read, throughout one’s lifetime.

The lockdown has changed my behaviour and mindset in many perceptible and imperceptible ways. I feel a malaise towards reverting to regular and long working hours. Now that the lockdown has been lifted and our studio and furniture workshops have reopened, we are limping back to establishing a ‘new normal’ schedule.

Read more: Excerpt: The Lucknow Cookbook by Chand Sur and Sunita Kohli

Post the un-lockdown, what keeps me engaged is fine-tuning a broad time structure that includes time for design and writing, time spent with the family, and also time spent with myself, even if that simply means being “switched off”. Recently, I was introduced by a good friend, to the Japanese word boketto. This means the act of gazing vacantly into the distance without thinking. Without knowing that there was a specific word for it, I have unconsciously practised this all my life - this ability to switch off at will. I do not think this practice will change. It is my way to a calm state.

The lockdown has shown how little we need to survive, even in our relatively privileged homes. The economy has spiraled down, seemingly irreversibly according to several economists. But, personally, I have a gut feeling that there will be an upsurge, as life is cyclical. In a country as large and diverse as ours, there can be no generalizations, but this is my hope.

Sunita Kohli is an interior designer, a reputed leader in historical interior architectural restoration and a manufacturer of fine contemporary and classical furniture. She was conferred the Padma Shri in 1992. She co-authored The Lucknow Cookbook.