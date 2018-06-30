5 chefs recommend these dishy reads to inspire your inner chef

1. L’Atelier of Alain Ducasse

“I was at Monte Carlo when I visited chef Alain Ducasse’s eatery. After the meal, I received a wonderful surprise when chef Ducasse came out to greet me and presented me with a copy of his book. He said that he had been inspired by my work.”

– Chef Hemant Oberoi

2. A New Napa Cuisine by Christopher Kostow

“In this book, Christopher beautifully expresses his ideas and experience in Napa Valley. He pays tribute to American cooking techniques and believes in honouring every ingredient he uses.”

– Chef Prateek Sadhu

3. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain

“I read Kitchen Confidential before I joined the industry to get an insight into the hospitality world. I learned that there is no shortcut to being a chef, that one has to start from scratch to work your way up.”

– Chef Sahil Arora

4. In Search of Perfection by Heston Blumenthal

“Long back, I saved up as an apprentice chef for months to buy this book. It says that when the guest eats, he first eats with his eyes and mind, later with his mouth.”

– Chef Momin Faqi

5. No Reservations: Around the World on an Empty Stomach by Anthony Bourdain

“‘I know that I will never understand the world I live in or fully know the places I’ve been. I’ve learned for sure only what I don’t know, and how much I have to learn.’ This quote from this book by far has been my greatest learning from a book.”

– Chef Amninder Sandhu

From HT Brunch, July 1, 2018

