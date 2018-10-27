5 feel-good books to read!

For the quirk

Last Chance Saloon by Marian Keyes

This is a touching story of three friends who make a pact to improve their lives. I love Marian’s books, almost all of them. She’s quirky and funny and doesn’t shy away from tackling hard-hitting issues in her stories. This particular story was funny and also had a very cute romance going on.

– Andaleeb Wajid

For endless smiles

A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman

It was a smile a page! This is a book that is liberally sprinkled with moments that brought a lump to my throat. I loved every bit of the book and I’m consciously staying away from the movie so it doesn’t spoil it for me! An absolute must read.

– Durjoy Datta

Soul connect

Eat, Pray, Love by Elizabeth Gilbert

This book has the story of a female writer finding her own voice through the physics of the quest as Elizabeth Gilbert puts it. Also, it’s a book where I discovered Bali– my soul center. This book is very special to me for all the right reasons!

– Sreemoyee Piu Kundu

A humorous escape

My Family And Other Animals by Gerald Durrell

Gerald Durrell’s classic is my go-to book. It has been an inspiration in terms of taking ordinary, everyday moments and characters and making them magical with the power of humour and words; and it always transports me into another world and another time!

– Yashodhara Lal

A detective’s tale

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time by Mark Haddon

The story unfolds through the innocent eyes of Christopher, 15, who has Asperger’s syndrome. He remembers everything but cannot prioritise. But, then his neighbour’s dog gets murdered and he turns into a “detective”. This book is guaranteed to leave you with a smile with the way it is written.

– Vish Dhamija

