5 feel-good books to read!
Authors pick a book each that has touched their hearts
For the quirk
Last Chance Saloon by Marian Keyes
This is a touching story of three friends who make a pact to improve their lives. I love Marian’s books, almost all of them. She’s quirky and funny and doesn’t shy away from tackling hard-hitting issues in her stories. This particular story was funny and also had a very cute romance going on.
– Andaleeb Wajid
For endless smiles
A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman
It was a smile a page! This is a book that is liberally sprinkled with moments that brought a lump to my throat. I loved every bit of the book and I’m consciously staying away from the movie so it doesn’t spoil it for me! An absolute must read.
– Durjoy Datta
Soul connect
Eat, Pray, Love by Elizabeth Gilbert
This book has the story of a female writer finding her own voice through the physics of the quest as Elizabeth Gilbert puts it. Also, it’s a book where I discovered Bali– my soul center. This book is very special to me for all the right reasons!
– Sreemoyee Piu Kundu
A humorous escape
My Family And Other Animals by Gerald Durrell
Gerald Durrell’s classic is my go-to book. It has been an inspiration in terms of taking ordinary, everyday moments and characters and making them magical with the power of humour and words; and it always transports me into another world and another time!
– Yashodhara Lal
A detective’s tale
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time by Mark Haddon
The story unfolds through the innocent eyes of Christopher, 15, who has Asperger’s syndrome. He remembers everything but cannot prioritise. But, then his neighbour’s dog gets murdered and he turns into a “detective”. This book is guaranteed to leave you with a smile with the way it is written.
– Vish Dhamija
From HT Brunch, October 28, 2018
First Published: Oct 27, 2018 23:59 IST