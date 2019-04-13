5 women authors pick their heroes

1. Bertie Wooster from Jeeves series

Picked by: Kiran Manral

“Bertie Wooster from P.G. Wodehouse is a boy who never quite grew up and never will, he definitely does elevate and, for all his muddle headedness and confusion he holds a right mirror to us trying to get out of various situations life throws at us, unfortunately not always with the hilarity that ensues when he does.”

2. Bhima in Randamoozham

Picked by: Anita Nair

“Traditionally Bhima has always been portrayed as a man with more brawn than anything else. But M.T.’s Bhima is a man who shrugs off his epic veneer and thus allowed me to realise how human his feelings are. And therefore how real. His frustrations and anger were mine; his triumphs and joys mine. I think I fell in love with this Bhima for he is one of those rare creatures – a kind man.”

3. Rhett Butler in Gone with the Wind

Picked by: Rakhshanda Jalil

“I love the character of Rhett Butler from Gone with the Wind. He’s loving, caring, respectful of women, swashbuckling, has a sense of humour and is, of course, handsome too!”

4. Sydney Carton in A Tale of Two Cities

Picked by: Andaleeb Wajid

“It’s been a while since I re-read it but right from the time I was in college, my favourite male literary character is Sydney Carton from A Tale of Two Cities. The doomed lawyer, the bad boy-turned-do-gooder showed the promise of an intense lover too, which was sadly never fulfilled.”

5. The Professor in The Housekeeper and the Professor

Picked by: Abeer Hoque

“The Professor from Japanese novel The Housekeeper and The Professor by Yoko Ogawa is my favourite. I have always loved math and I’m obsessed with memory, so it’s probably no surprise that one of my favourite literary characters is a mathematician with severe memory loss. The Professor is an elderly eccentric who displays a fierce, tender, and illuminating love for numbers and children.”

First Published: Apr 13, 2019