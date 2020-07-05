e-paper
Home / Brunch / Amandla Stenberg’s make-up tutorial and a glance at Bollywood’s yesteryear pictures in this week’s WTF

Amandla Stenberg’s make-up tutorial and a glance at Bollywood’s yesteryear pictures in this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Jul 05, 2020 06:27 IST
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Watch Amandla Stenberg’s beauty tutorials and scroll through @bombaybasanti’s handle for rare photos of Bollywood actors
Watch 

Activist and actor Amandla Stenberg tells you how to get those smoky eyes, box-braids and sleek brows in a detailed Vogue video

Tap

With rare photos and memories, @bombaybasanti captures the essence of Bollywood and celebrates it beautifully

Follow

 

If you love Royal Mail Stamps and collectibles, then the official twitter handle @RoyalMailStamps is your real treasure trove

From HT Brunch, July 5, 2020

