Armaan Malik’s ’90s rendition on this week’s WTF

Watch

An old favourite revived in the most beautiful way and a video that reminds you of the ’90s. Ghar Se Nikalte Hi by Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik will light up your Sunday.

Tap

A post shared by Riddhi Parekh (@riddhi_parekh) on Apr 2, 2018 at 2:43am PDT

Riddhi Parekh (@riddhi_parekh) has executed a unique concept in a series of photographs. Follow her for a refreshingly new photography experience.

Follow

BJP is Bad PR for Lord Ram — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 13, 2018

Super woke and with a funny bio, Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) will add sass, comedy and funny jibes to your Twitter feed.

From HT Brunch, April 15, 2018

