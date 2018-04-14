 Armaan Malik’s ’90s rendition on this week’s WTF | brunch | boc | Hindustan Times
Armaan Malik’s ’90s rendition on this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Apr 14, 2018 22:22 IST
Team HT Brunch
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week.
Watch

An old favourite revived in the most beautiful way and a video that reminds you of the ’90s. Ghar Se Nikalte Hi by Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik will light up your Sunday.

Tap

Riddhi Parekh (@riddhi_parekh) has executed a unique concept in a series of photographs. Follow her for a refreshingly new photography experience.

Follow

Super woke and with a funny bio, Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) will add sass, comedy and funny jibes to your Twitter feed.

From HT Brunch, April 15, 2018

