“At 22, I had a gypsy’s soul and a warrior’s spirit,” says Ritu Beri

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 07:43 IST

At 22...where were you career-wise?

I was a young, fledgling designer who fearlessly embraced new adventures, constantly chased her dreams and passionately worked on challenging projects, and lived life to its fullest.

And the money situation...?

I had a bank account without any balance! My parents had instilled in me that a hefty bank account doesn’t make a person rich, memorable or interesting. So, my intrigue with bank balance ended.

Ritu with designer Christian Lacroix (centre) and her mentor François Lesage (right)

Was there any romance in the air?

At 22, when I was plagued by personal questions about love and relationships, I felt lost. I was then a young woman whose personality is yet unformed – who focused on work and was understood only by a few intelligent ones.

Chilling in her room in Delhi, which was once filled with stuffed toys

What was your focus in life?

When I was 22, I had a gypsy’s soul and a warrior’s spirit. I made no apologies for being wild at heart. I preferred to be authentic than perfect.

Ritu with her father, Col. Billy Beri, who passed away last month

And your frame of mind...?

It was to discover myself. I never tried to fit in and never cared to be overtly nice, nor did I play by any set of pretentious rules just to be liked!

Celebrating her birthday with a fancy dress party, with her friend, Jasbir Gill

Tell us about your family, then.

Family has always been a huge priority and there was no compromise on that front. I have always believed that if you can’t love your parents, you can’t love anyone.

With actor Omar Sharif and one of her closest friends, Shalini Sharma, in Paris

What was your fashion sense like?

I’d never dress like anyone around me. I always dressed only for myself, to make myself happy.

What did you do for fitness?

I was disciplined about my workouts and believed in a good, disciplined lifestyle.

At 22 (inset), Ritu recalls being plagued with personal questions about love and relationships

If you could rewind and change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

I’d have liked to go to Harvard Business School, before launching my brand!

Finally, what’s the biggest life lesson you may have learnt at that time?

I have grown up with my mother’s words resonating in my head: Be relevant, get a heart of a lion, skin of a rhino, soul of an angel!

From HT Brunch, December 20, 2020

