Home / Brunch / “At 22, I was confused, scared and worried,” says actor Gulshan Grover

“At 22, I was confused, scared and worried,” says actor Gulshan Grover

The actor gets nostalgic about working towards being an actor, his Dilliwaali girlfriend and being broke at 22

brunch Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 06:52 IST
Veenu Singh
Veenu Singh
Hindustan Times
Gulshan Grover with actor Anil Kapoor, who was his acting school batchmate
Gulshan Grover with actor Anil Kapoor, who was his acting school batchmate
         

Where were you career-wise? 

I quit my post-grad course at SRCC and moved to Mumbai, from Delhi, to try my luck in the entertainment industry.

And the money situation…? 

I just had a few hundred rupees, for emergency. It was one of the most difficult, frightening, confusing time of my life.

The actor with late J P Singhal, a famous painter and celeb photographer
The actor with late J P Singhal, a famous painter and celeb photographer

Any romance in the air...? 

I had a girlfriend in Delhi who was waiting for me to make it big in Mumbai. Unfortunately, her father was a big shot and he got her married somewhere else while I was still struggling, to be an actor.

Gulshan with Sanjay Dutt, at the movie Rocky’s promotional multi-city tour
Gulshan with Sanjay Dutt, at the movie Rocky’s promotional multi-city tour

What was your fashion sense like?

I was always properly dressed. I did not follow any fashion trend as such, but I was very particular about always ironing my clothes and used to wear shirts and pants.

Performing with a batchmate at Roshan Taneja’s School of Acting
Performing with a batchmate at Roshan Taneja’s School of Acting

What was your focus in life?

I was completely focused on becoming an actor. That was my ultimate goal.

At SRCC, receiving an award from his principal for extra-curricular activities
At SRCC, receiving an award from his principal for extra-curricular activities

Tell us your biggest dream at 22.

To make it big as an actor and validate my own dreams, and those of my parents and siblings.  

At the premier of Boney Kapoor’s movie Hum Paanch
At the premier of Boney Kapoor’s movie Hum Paanch

And your frame of mind…?

Confused, scared and worried. Every two hours, my mental state would change.

Gulshan Grover at 64 and now at 22 (inset)
Gulshan Grover at 64 and now at 22 (inset)

Was your family supportive? 

My parents and my five sisters were my biggest support. All of them were constantly praying and doing everything possible to make sure that I fulfill my dreams.  

Did you do anything for fitness?

I used to go for a run and jog.

Gulshan’s early days after he arrived in Mumbai, from Delhi
Gulshan’s early days after he arrived in Mumbai, from Delhi

If you could rewind and change one thing, what would it be? 

One thing that I’d have wanted to change would be people taking long to spot my talent and me having such little money, and not face so many hardships.

Finally, what’s the biggest life lesson that you learnt at that time? 

Work hard and have faith in God. Things will work out eventually.

From HT Brunch, December 27, 2020

