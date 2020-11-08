e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / “At 22, I was restless and hungry for life,” says author Aatish Taseer

“At 22, I was restless and hungry for life,” says author Aatish Taseer

The author goes on a trip down memory lane reminiscing about his finances, romantic life, living in New York and the biggest life lesson

brunch Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 08:20 IST
Veenu Singh
Veenu Singh
Hindustan Times
Aatish with his friends in Florence with the river Arno and its bridges behind him
Aatish with his friends in Florence with the river Arno and its bridges behind him
         

At 22, where were you career-wise?

I’d just graduated from Amherst College, worked for a while as a food runner in Keith McNally’s restaurant — Schiller’s — on the LES in NYC, and started, in October, as a reporter at TIME Magazine. I was, in fact, Joe Klein’s (the then anonymous author of Primary Colors) fact-checker. 

The author with Ella Windsor on a boat to Alibaug;
The author with Ella Windsor on a boat to Alibaug;

Any romance in your life?

I had come to New York for a summer love and was very much looking forward to exploring romantic relationships with men, but quickly found myself in a long-term relationship with a girl: Ella. 

Aatish at a Holi party in 2000 with his aunt and Brazilian socialite Vera Santo Domingo (behind him)
Aatish at a Holi party in 2000 with his aunt and Brazilian socialite Vera Santo Domingo (behind him)

What was your mindset like?

Restless, especially that summer, and hungry for life. 

The author with writer VS Naipaul in Wiltshire, England
The author with writer VS Naipaul in Wiltshire, England

What were your focus areas?

Writing and reading. I was living in the feminist Kate Millett’s loft on the Bowery and devouring big books, such as Joseph Conrad’s Nostromo, all summer. 

Aatish with his mother, Tavleen Singh, at a Delhi restaurant
Aatish with his mother, Tavleen Singh, at a Delhi restaurant
“I wish I’d come out [about my sexuality] earlier in life, but the environment was a lot less welcoming then”

How was the family situation?

Not around. I had just met my father in Pakistan for the first time the year before, in 2002, and I was very excited about our relationship. But I was also living alone in New York for the first time, and I wasn’t thinking much about family.

Aatish with his late grandfather who he was extremely close to
Aatish with his late grandfather who he was extremely close to

What was your most prized possession?

A tiger tooth encased in beaten silver, which had been given to me by the late Mark Shand, an old friend of my mother’s and the brother of Camilla Parker-Bowles. Shand was a big adventurer and travel writer and the tooth had been given to him by a sadhu in India.

The author with his stepfather Ajit Gulabchand
The author with his stepfather Ajit Gulabchand

If you had a chance to change one thing about yourself at that time, what would it be?

I sometimes wish I’d come out earlier, but the environment was a lot less welcoming then, and I was worried that coming out would limit me to being “a gay writer,” especially in India where I had such dreams of living and working.

Aatish with his school friend in Kodaikanal
Aatish with his school friend in Kodaikanal

From HT Brunch, November 8, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
‘Time to heal’: Joe Biden tells Americans at his victory speech
‘Time to heal’: Joe Biden tells Americans at his victory speech
Won’t be the last woman in office, says Kamala Harris | Highlights
Won’t be the last woman in office, says Kamala Harris | Highlights
Estimated GST shortfall likely to shrink after growth in revenue
Estimated GST shortfall likely to shrink after growth in revenue
NIA widened probe to 14 states to crack case
NIA widened probe to 14 states to crack case
World leaders congratulate Biden on win
World leaders congratulate Biden on win
US Election 2020: Yes, he can too
US Election 2020: Yes, he can too
‘A lot of problems’: Gambhir says RCB ‘didn’t deserve to reach playoffs’
‘A lot of problems’: Gambhir says RCB ‘didn’t deserve to reach playoffs’
US Election 2020: Kamala Harris’ full speech as she makes history as VP elect
US Election 2020: Kamala Harris’ full speech as she makes history as VP elect
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

top brunch news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In