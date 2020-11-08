“At 22, I was restless and hungry for life,” says author Aatish Taseer
The author goes on a trip down memory lane reminiscing about his finances, romantic life, living in New York and the biggest life lesson
At 22, where were you career-wise?
I’d just graduated from Amherst College, worked for a while as a food runner in Keith McNally’s restaurant — Schiller’s — on the LES in NYC, and started, in October, as a reporter at TIME Magazine. I was, in fact, Joe Klein’s (the then anonymous author of Primary Colors) fact-checker.
Any romance in your life?
I had come to New York for a summer love and was very much looking forward to exploring romantic relationships with men, but quickly found myself in a long-term relationship with a girl: Ella.
What was your mindset like?
Restless, especially that summer, and hungry for life.
What were your focus areas?
Writing and reading. I was living in the feminist Kate Millett’s loft on the Bowery and devouring big books, such as Joseph Conrad’s Nostromo, all summer.
“I wish I’d come out [about my sexuality] earlier in life, but the environment was a lot less welcoming then”
How was the family situation?
Not around. I had just met my father in Pakistan for the first time the year before, in 2002, and I was very excited about our relationship. But I was also living alone in New York for the first time, and I wasn’t thinking much about family.
What was your most prized possession?
A tiger tooth encased in beaten silver, which had been given to me by the late Mark Shand, an old friend of my mother’s and the brother of Camilla Parker-Bowles. Shand was a big adventurer and travel writer and the tooth had been given to him by a sadhu in India.
If you had a chance to change one thing about yourself at that time, what would it be?
I sometimes wish I’d come out earlier, but the environment was a lot less welcoming then, and I was worried that coming out would limit me to being “a gay writer,” especially in India where I had such dreams of living and working.
From HT Brunch, November 8, 2020
