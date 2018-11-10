Authors pick libraries for the book lovers

1. Duke Humfrey’s Library

“This place was used as the Hogwarts library and you need a special pass to be able to work there. I have spent a wonderful week writing my book there so it’s definitely my place to go.”

—William Dalrymple, author of City of Djinns: A year in Delhi and The Last Mughal

2. The British Library

“Situated in London, it houses the largest, most exquisite collection of documents in the world. Any reader who applies for a pass can access this rich trove of treasures.”

—Satyajit Sarna, author of The Profane and A Permanent Position

3. Asiatic Library

“Asiatic Library in Mumbai is everything a reader could ask for. You sit in the lap of literature, ancient books keep you company. I wouldn’t mind sleeping here for the rest of my life.”

—Mitali Meelan, author of A Long Way Home and The Guest

4. Bombay Gymkhana Library

“This is small and functional, but has character and charm; the ambience is warm and the book collection varied. It’s cozy, unpretentious and my favourite go-to place when I want to read, write or just be.”

—Aarti Kelshikar, author of How India Works: Making Sense Of a Complex Corporate Culture

5. National Library

This is the one library I could spend all my waking – and some sleeping – hours in Kolkata. It would be for the sheer joy of feasting my eyes, mind and fingertips on books from a hundred years ago.

—Arunava Sinha, author of The Moving Shadow: Electrifying Bengali Pulp Fiction and Refrigerator Mothers

