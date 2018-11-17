Bharti Singh is the funniest woman on TV, says actor and TV host Maniesh Paul

About Maneish Date of birth: August 3

Sun sign: Leo

Place of birth: Mumbai

Home town: Delhi

School/College: Apeejay School/ College Of Vocational Studies, New Delhi

First break: Dr. Morepen’s Sunday Tango on Star Plus

High point of your life: When I bagged a role in the film Mickey Virus (2013)

VJ, anchor or actor, which role defines you the best?

Actor, as it encompasses everything.

Who would you credit your great sense of humour to?

My father first, and then my ability to retain most of what I hear!

Three must-have qualities that make for a great TV host…?

A sense of humour – the ability to crack a joke about someone else, any situation and about oneself; good oratory skills and of course, great looks.

Which TV hosts do you admire the most?

Amitabh Bachchan, late Farooq Shaikh, Shekhar Suman and Ellen DeGeneres.

The funniest men on TV currently are...?

For me, it’s a woman. Bharti Singh.

What’sthe best and worst thing about being a Punjabi?

The best thing is that we know how to enjoy life and to make a big deal about everything. The worst thing is, we have no control over our mouths, whether it’s for eating or talking!

One joke or line that never goes wrong is...?

My favourite line: Hum do humare do, teesra ho toh Mumbai bhej do (since I am the third child).

If you woke up as a woman, you would…?

Marry Al Pacino.

Who would you swipe right for on Tinder?

Jennifer Lopez.

The theme song of your life is…?

I Believe I Can Fly.

What’s the best thing about Delhi?

The winters and the food in winters!

The title of your autobiography would be...?

The man who humoured life.

Favourites Street food: Chhole bhature

Holiday destination: Interlaken, Switzerland

Cuisines: Italian and Indian

Comic film: Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983)

Actresses: Madhuri Dixit and Katrina Kaif

From HT Brunch, November 18, 2018

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 20:57 IST