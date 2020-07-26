e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / Britney’s fans break the ice in an open letter

Britney’s fans break the ice in an open letter

Fans across age groups share a message for Britney Spears as the #FreeBritney movement garners support

brunch Updated: Jul 26, 2020 07:29 IST
Karishma Kuenzang
Karishma Kuenzang
Hindustan Times
Britney Spears, 38, has been under a conservatorship since 2008, after suffering several breakdowns
Britney Spears, 38, has been under a conservatorship since 2008, after suffering several breakdowns
         

What is the #FreeBritney movement?

The #FreeBritney social media campaign has been started by Britney’s fans to help release her from the guardianship of her father, and allow her to be the sole decision-maker of her life and finances. Spears, 38, has been under a conservatorship since 2008, after suffering several breakdowns.

Dear Britney,

Mommy knows best
Nisa Shetty, 27, Singer-songwriter

Hindustantimes

“I watched the Baby One More Time video on MTV with my mom and was hooked. I forced an uncle to send me a poster of yours all the way from Canada and it stayed on my door for the longest time. My mum and I went to buy the ~90 cassette when the album released – she really supported my love for you. I feel it’s my duty as a fan to spread awareness about the #FreeBritneyMovement.”

Kiss and tell
Zorian Cross, 35, Actor, playwright and theatre director

Hindustantimes

“I heard ...Baby One More Time for the first time in November 1998, a month shy of turning 14. I was mesmerised. I hounded my local music store till the album released in India. I still quote your lyrics! The first big concert I attended was yours! On a serious note, any gay man who denies the impact you have had on their lives is in denial. If it wasn’t for your iconic kiss with Madonna in 2003, we wouldn’t have had same sex kisses on mainstream TV for much longer!”

One for the road
Arjun Awasthi, 29, Wildlife biologist

Hindustantimes

“I was eight when my dad bought The greatest hits of 2000 cassette and played Baby One More Time in the car. We were on a road trip to Gujarat, and I remember singing along. Most of your songs inspire me to get up, move, and have fun! Your fans are with you. We should have all listened, when you sang Overprotected.”

Winning numbers
Angona Paul, 43, Communications specialist

Hindustantimes

“I was in college when I heard ...Baby One More Time. I tried to turn up my nose in contempt, till I found myself humming along. Your songs were catchy and you had spunk! When I was working in Mumbai in 2004-05, my colleagues and I formed a team to represent our company in a karaoke competition. I sang Baby One More Time and Oops!...I Did It Again. I won both times!”

Show stoppers
Tulsi Kapoor, 34, Musician and educator

Hindustantimes

“I heard Baby One More Time when I was in school. Your songs were perfect to dance to. We had a physical performance class at the LA College of music, where I studied. There, we had to learn to sing and dance at the same time, while working on our stage presence. We improvised on and did an original choreography from your video of Baby One More Time.”

From HT Brunch, July 26, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
Unlock 3: Metro trains, schools likely to not reopen
Unlock 3: Metro trains, schools likely to not reopen
Covid-19 latest updates: US has over 4.17 million of world’s 15.98 million cases
Covid-19 latest updates: US has over 4.17 million of world’s 15.98 million cases
Rajasthan crisis puts governors’ powers in the spotlight
Rajasthan crisis puts governors’ powers in the spotlight
Explainer: What is mahajobs portal and how it is helping during Covid-19
Explainer: What is mahajobs portal and how it is helping during Covid-19
Sushant Singh Rajput’s 50 SIM cards, other missing links call for CBI probe: Lawyer
Sushant Singh Rajput’s 50 SIM cards, other missing links call for CBI probe: Lawyer
COVAX Facility aims to deliver 2 bn doses by end of 2021: Dr Poonam K Singh
COVAX Facility aims to deliver 2 bn doses by end of 2021: Dr Poonam K Singh
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

top brunch news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In