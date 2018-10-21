Can and able! 5 differently-abled models who have challenged fashion and made heads turn

1. Champion all the way: Chelsea Werner

Chelsea Werner

A 25-year-old gymnast, Chelsea — who suffers from Down syndrome — won Special Olympics National Gymnastics Championships four times in a row. But, after doing campaigns for brands like H&M and walking for New York Fashion Week, Chelsea decided to focus on her modelling career and has recently featured on the cover ofTeen Vogue.

2. Voice of change: Jillian Mercado

Jillian Mercado

Being in a wheelchair because of muscular dystrophy has not stopped Jillian from advocating against under representation of differently-abled models and she is leading the change by example. She has done campaigns for brands like Diesel, Nordstrom and editorials for magazines like CR Fashion Book, Glamour andCosmopolitan.

3. Beauty in diversity: Melanie Gaydos

Melanie Gaydos

The 28-year-old American model was first encouraged by her boyfriend to start modelling. She has a genetic disorder called ectodermal dysplasia, which prevents her teeth, pores, nails, cartilage and bones from developing. Gaydos also has alopecia, and is partially blind. Nonetheless, Gaydos is an advocate of diversity and has worked with eminent publications like i-D, Galore, and Love.

4. A sensation: Abby Sams

Abby Sams

Abby Sams, 20, uses a wheelchair and has many chronic illnesses, but she still participated in a lingerie contest to fulfill her dream of seeing specially-abled models. When the photos were released on the Internet, she became an overnight sensation. Abby has remained a champion of diversity ever since.

5. Stand in spirit: Alexandra Kutas

Alexandra Kutar

A spinal cord injury during her birth resulted in paralysation from waist down, but 23-year-old Ukranian model Alexandra Kutas became the world’s first wheelchair-bound model. She has walked for India Runway Week in 2017, for Tommy Hilfiger’s fashion show and featured in a photoshoot forparalysation .

From HT Brunch, October 21, 2018

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 00:24 IST