CelebsPick: 5 city tours for foodies

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:13 IST

1. New York City

“New York is home to maximum variety of food, easily available at different price points! Go to Sushi Nakazawa for sushi and try Thai food from Uncle Boons. Lilia is for pasta lovers and Cote for those mad about Korean meat dishes. ”

—Manish Mehrotra

2. City of Joy: Kolkata

“Kolkata is one city where you can have a blast without having to spend too much. Sweet lovers must try the kanchagolla from VIP Sweets and the jolbhora from Girish Chandra Dey & Nakur Chandra Nandy. For purists there’s fish kobiraji from Mitra Café and Chittoda’s chicken stew at Dacres Lane. ”

—Ranveer Brar

3. Singapore sling

“Singapore surely has the best street food and is one place that offers an amazing representation of world food in fabulous quality and at every price point. Walk over to Mr and Mrs Mohgun’s for crisp roti prata or to Hill Street for Kway Teow (a noodle dish). Whereas for an amazing fancy meal try Saint Pierre run by chef Emmanuel!”

—Ritu Dalmia

4. Mumbai magic

“Not only does Mumbai have amazing high-end restaurants, but it also boasts great café-style eateries. Some of the world’s best street food is found there too. The Bombay sandwich from Sandwizzaa in Santacruz is definitely a must-try as is the amazing sev puri at Lotus Café in JW Marriott. And for sumptuous South Indian head to Dakshinayan Restaurant.

—Dipna Anand

5. Amritsar diaries

“The energy and food of Amritsar are superb. When in Amritsar definitely try the chholey-puri from Kanha Sweets and the fluffy kulchas from Bhai Kulwant Singh Kulchian Wale. Drop by at Makhan fish & Chicken Corner for Amritsari fish and tandoori chicken.”

—Vicky Ratnani

From HT Brunch, August 18, 2019

