CelebsPick: Five singers recommend their favourite song for a road trip

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:55 IST

Jubin Nautiyal, Singer of The Humma Song

For Jubin Nautiyal (inset) the title track of Dil Chahta Hai remains a favourite while of a road trip with friends

“When I set off on a road trip, the title track of Dil Chahta Hai works perfectly and especially so if I’m going somewhere with my close friends. A long flight always makes me tune into Holocene by Bonn Iver – a dear stranger once introduced me to it, but on a mountain trek, I switch to O Saathi (Baaghi 2) as this song’s got mitti ki khushbu, and mitti is mountains for me! ”

Shilpa Rao, Of Bulleya fame

Tose Naina Lagey from Anwar is a favourite of Shilpa Rao (inset)

“Road trips always make me feel happy and that’s why the I love listening to the peppy and upbeat I feel good (Anjaana Anjaani) at the time. On a long flight I end up introspecting about life, about myself, my work, so the song Tose Naina Lage (Anwar) works best for me. And, Subhanallah (Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani) is perfect for those magical moments and memories from a mountain trek.”

Jonita Gandhi, Singer of The Breakup Song

Jonita Gandhi (inset) loves Bruno Mars’s 24 K Magic

“Bruno Mars’s 24 K Magic is great to sing along to and singing it at the top of your lungs is a must for all road trips! So, this is the song for me while Khwaabon Ke Parinde (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara) is the perfect background score for cloud-watching. Whereas, So Much Love (Afro Bros) makes me want to dance while chilling on a beach!”

Anushka Manchanda, Bezubaan Phir Se singer

Anushka Manchanda (inset) finds Asleep (Bwoy De Bhajan Remix) by Rumpistol from the album Tupilak to be the perfect song to zone out

“Long flights and airports can be stressful, so I tune into 417 Hz (Tibetan Singing Bowl) as it sends out frequencies that help relax. However, Asleep (Bwoy De Bhajan Remix by Rumpistol) is perfect for looking out of the window and zoning out while on a long train journey. And, nothing works better than Conscious (Distance by Dhruv Ghanekar) for a beachside sunset for me.”

Guru Randhawa, Singer of Tainu Suit Suit Kar Da

The Lazy Song by Bruno Mars is the perfect song to laze around for Guru Randhawa (inset)

“There’s nothing better than the soulful music of Gurbani to immerse yourself while on a long flight. Train journeys are fun and nostalgic too as they take you back to your childhood days. That’s why I love tuning into Time (Hans Zimmer) when I board the train. As for chilling on a beach, what better than The Lazy Song (Bruno Mars) – as the name suggests, it has an air of lazing around the beach!”

From HT Brunch, October 13, 2019

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 23:52 IST