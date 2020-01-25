Chloë Frayne, Jonas Brothers and wives, and Henry Tudor in this week’s WTF!

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 23:52 IST

So, Jonas jijaji has dropped a new groovy song and it features Priyanka Chopra Jonas! The video, which is a homage to classic late ’70s and ’80s Hollywood movies, features the other two Jonas brothers with their respective and equally gorgeous wives.

Chloë Frayne’s Instagram is all things modern love. The poetess writes beautiful yet short poems on pain, longing, holding on and letting go, and most importantly about loving oneself.

This one for the English monarchy enthusiasts. We know that the recent Megxit is too much to deal with, but in these testing times let the great Henry Tudor add some lighter notes to the dark clouds hovering over the Royals!

Other than ostentatious wealth, power, land, wine, amazing capes, rumpity pumpity, ornate flattery, and all the cheese, being a tyrant can be such a thankless job. #victim pic.twitter.com/c67rHY2TWa — Henry Tudor (@KngHnryVIII) December 28, 2019

