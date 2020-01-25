e-paper
Home / Brunch / Chloë Frayne, Jonas Brothers and wives, and Henry Tudor in this week’s WTF!

Chloë Frayne, Jonas Brothers and wives, and Henry Tudor in this week’s WTF!

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Jan 25, 2020 23:52 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
         

Watch

So, Jonas jijaji has dropped a new groovy song and it features Priyanka Chopra Jonas! The video, which is a homage to classic late ’70s and ’80s Hollywood movies, features the other two Jonas brothers with their respective and equally gorgeous wives. 

Tap

Chloë Frayne’s Instagram is all things modern love. The poetess writes beautiful yet short poems on pain, longing, holding on and letting go, and most importantly about loving oneself.  

Follow

This one for the English monarchy enthusiasts. We know that the recent Megxit is too much to deal with, but in these testing times let the great Henry Tudor add some lighter notes to the dark clouds hovering over the Royals!

From HT Brunch, January 26, 2020

