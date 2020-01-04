Online dating terms for dummies (2020 edition)

brunch

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 20:51 IST

Here today, gone tomorrow

Paperclipping: Made famous by illustrator Samantha Rothenberg on her Instagram account, Violet Clair. Remember ‘Clippy,’ the Microsoft paper clip that kept popping up offering suggestions you never asked for and help that never helped? Paperclipping is when someone ghosts you after a few dates only to reappear a few months later to see if you are still as patient to their aimless ramblings. Basically, the person is cookie jarring you…or even better, it is just for some ego boost!

Winter is here!

Cuffing season: Right now is the right time to make this popular! It is basically that time when the mercury drops and you need a cold-weather relationship to be at home and snuggle it out! Just before this comes the fielding season, when as the name suggest, you are basically fielding for the ‘snuggle season’!

Friends…or not!

Umfriend: Made famous by Bollywood celebs in the ’90s, only then it was called ‘just friends’! This is that person who is not really a friend and definitely not a girlfriend/boyfriend but is just…umm…a friend…! Erstwhile also known as “friends with benefits”.

Me, myself and I

Self-partnered:The word gained popularity after Emma Watson’s interview in British Vogue. ‘Self- partnered’ is a person who feels happy and complete as a solo individual and puts one’s interest first, and also a person who thinks calling oneself ‘partnered’ is cooler than calling oneself ‘single’! Ah the sweet irony!

Blind love

Bird Boxing: Made famous by the Netflix’s Sandra Bullock-starring recent post-apocalyptic thriller. Bird boxing is officially defined by Tinder as “being blind to just how bad your partner/the person you’re seeing is”. When you are in denial that your partner is a dingbat, you get the honour of calling yourself ‘birdboxed’!

