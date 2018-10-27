“Feminism is not about male bashing but about equality,” says Chitrangda Singh

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#creativemaverick

Three things nobody knows about you...?

I have a degree in food and nutrition, phobia of lizards and that my nails don’t grow.

What is feminism for you?

Feminism is not about male bashing or anti-male, but about equality and a sense of equal opportunity!

If not an actress, you would be...?

I wanted to be a nutritionist but didn’t pursue it. But I am doing AXN Ultimate Cook-Off – The Marriott Challenge, which gives me a chance to explore my passion for food.

Chitrangda Cheat sheet Date of birth: August 30

Sun Sign: Virgo

Place of birth: Jodhpur

School/college: Sophia College for Women, Lady Irwin College

First break: As a model for a TV commercial

High point of your life: Producing Soorma (2018) and it received positive reviews!

Low point of your life: When Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 (2018) didn’t work

The first Bollywood film you ever watched is...?

Sholay (1975), in one of the army theaters.

What’s the one thing about Bollywood that pisses you off?

Airport looks!

One thing you were scolded for the most when you were growing up...?

I used to wear a lot of lipstick when I was young and then would break them so then I’d get royally scolded by my mom.

The most hilarious thing ever happened on a film set with you:

It was for Saheb, Biwi and Gangster 3. We were shooting in Jodhpur. I and Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) had a long shot on a bike. Every time the shot started the camera would go out of focus and we would have to walk back to the starting point of the street, which was quite far. It was really hilarious!

One song lyrics you always misheard...?

Michael Jackson’s Bad ! I didn’t understand what he was saying but I would just end up singing the chorus I’m Bad, I’m Bad!

The sexiest thing about you...?

My mind

The sexiest thing in a man according to you...?

Confidence

Chitrangda’s favourites Movies: Umrao Jaan (1981) and The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

Comfort food: Popcorn

Holiday Destinations: Thailand and Bali, Indonesia

Author: Dan Brown

Favourite TV show: House of Cards

Favourite character in a movie: Rocky Balboa

Songs you dance to: Michael Jackson songs and Bruce Springsteen’s Dancing in the Dark

Do you have a secret hobby?

Yes, I love to sketch!

The weirdest thing you have ever eaten...?

An ox tongue!

What’s the funniest thing you have read about yourself on the Internet?

Somebody told me that one of the most Googled thing about me is my ‘fringe’!

From HT Brunch, October 28, 2018

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 23:28 IST