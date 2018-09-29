Five iconic biographies to inspire you

1. Bruce Chatwin: A Biography by Nicholas Shakespeare

It was beautifully written and yet built on factual understanding of a man’s life. Though I had read some of Chatwin’s books before, the biography made me want to read everything he had written.

—Anita Nair

2. Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson

A flawed genius, Steve Jobs makes for a compelling story. The story expressed how he has had a massive impact on the world. But from what it appears, as a person, he could have made many improvements.

—Amish Tripathi

3. Genius: The Life And Science of Richard Feynman by James Gleick

Genius is a work of art. It reminds me of madness and control at the same time and the realm of a mind truly magnificent.

—Shabri Prasad Singh

4. The Hare With Amber Eyes by Edmund de Waal

Written by an artist, this incredible biography reads as visual compositions and is able to weave art, national and family history, geography, ethnography and legacy into a single book.

—Aanchal Malhotra

5. The Thrilling Adventures of Lovelace and Babbage: The (Mostly) True Story of the First Computer by Sydney Padua

Padua has written – and drawn, for this is a comic book – three biographies in one in this caper: of Ada Lovelace, of Charles Babbage, and of the thing they invented, called the Difference Engine, which we now know better as the first computer. The book tells what could have been a dull, dreary story in the most inventively exciting way.

—Arunava Sinha

