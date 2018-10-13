Today in New Delhi, India
Hashtagging for a cause: 5 hashtags to follow

Twitter has its days, but it also has a good level of solidarity for all the right causes. Here are five social hashtags that will make you think

brunch Updated: Oct 14, 2018 00:08 IST
Farhad J.Dadyburjor
Farhad J.Dadyburjor
Hindustan Times
social media,hashtags,metoo
Hashtags that have created a dialogue on social media

1. #WhyIDidntReport

In response to President Trump’s tweets attacking Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, on why she didn’t speak up on the assault at 15, survivors of sexual assault began sharing their own stories on social media. Besides actresses Ashley Judd and Daryl Hannah, Padma Lakshmi spoke up on her childhood rape using this hashtag.

2. #AintNoCinderella

This hashtag came about as a mocking response to a politician who said a woman who was chased in her car by two men “should not have gone out so late at night”. In retaliation, women across India began posting photographs of themselves enjoying a night out on social media.

3. #MeToo

The hashtag began a revolution in Hollywood, followed on the heels of Harvey Weinstein being accused of sexually assaulting 84 women. Closer home, in relation to Tanushree Dutta’s allegations of sexual harassment, the conversation continues to make news in India.

4. #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer

This hashtag was coined in retaliation to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s sexist comment regarding his fear of girls drinking beer. Women across India decided to call out this blatant form of sexism by sharing photos of themselves drinking and enjoying beer.

5. #HeForShe

The hashtag was coined to show that feminism isn’t just for women. Backed by Emma Watson and Canada PM Justin Trudeau, this campaign seeks to actively involve men and boys in a struggle that had previously been thought of as “a woman’s thing”.

From HT Brunch, October 14, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 22:54 IST

