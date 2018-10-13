Hashtagging for a cause: 5 hashtags to follow

1. #WhyIDidntReport

I was 7 the first time I was sexually assaulted. He was a relative of my mom’s second husband. I told my folks and they sent me away. #WhyIDidntReport — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 21, 2018

In response to President Trump’s tweets attacking Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, on why she didn’t speak up on the assault at 15, survivors of sexual assault began sharing their own stories on social media. Besides actresses Ashley Judd and Daryl Hannah, Padma Lakshmi spoke up on her childhood rape using this hashtag.

2. #AintNoCinderella

Wt does a woman wear n at what time she steps out is out of question! Her Safety should b assured on d roads no matter wt #AintNoCinderella — Lopamudra Raut (@iLopamudraRaut) August 10, 2017

This hashtag came about as a mocking response to a politician who said a woman who was chased in her car by two men “should not have gone out so late at night”. In retaliation, women across India began posting photographs of themselves enjoying a night out on social media.

3. #MeToo

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

The hashtag began a revolution in Hollywood, followed on the heels of Harvey Weinstein being accused of sexually assaulting 84 women. Closer home, in relation to Tanushree Dutta’s allegations of sexual harassment, the conversation continues to make news in India.

4. #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer

Should we tell him about the whiskey gently...? https://t.co/jWWwsyokr6 — BeingNita (@VinithaShetty) February 10, 2018

This hashtag was coined in retaliation to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s sexist comment regarding his fear of girls drinking beer. Women across India decided to call out this blatant form of sexism by sharing photos of themselves drinking and enjoying beer.

5. #HeForShe

I am #HeForShe because I have a wife, a mother, a sister, and maybe someday I’ll have a daughter. The most important people in my life are women. Men cannot stand by and keep silent about the injustice of gender inequality. We are #MorePowerfulTogether https://t.co/9ZfS8IuAd8 pic.twitter.com/IVUkt87Vah — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) September 24, 2018

The hashtag was coined to show that feminism isn’t just for women. Backed by Emma Watson and Canada PM Justin Trudeau, this campaign seeks to actively involve men and boys in a struggle that had previously been thought of as “a woman’s thing”.

From HT Brunch, October 14, 2018

