Health benefits of matcha tea

As new as it seems, the consumption of ​matcha green tea – powdered green tea of the highest quality – has been a wellness trend for over a millennium. Matcha green tea from Japan is made from the nutrient-rich ​new​ leaves on the tips of shade-grown Camellia sinensis ​(tea shrub). Once picked, these leaves are steamed, stemmed and de-veined before they are stoneground into fine powder. This is stored away from oxygen and light in order to preserve its bright green colour and antioxidant properties.

Here is what it does:

 Boosts metabolism and aids weight loss: Matcha green tea helps the body burn fat about four times faster than other metabolism aids.

 Detoxifies the body and stores antioxidants: It helps remove heavy metals and chemical toxins, and also fights against the negative effects of free radicals, giving us younger-looking skin.

 Relaxes the mind: This effect is due to the amino acid L-Theanine in the leaves, which encourages the production of alpha waves in the brain that induce relaxation without drowsiness. This makes it especially good for people who are studying for exams and those who must pull all-nighters at work.

 Increases endurance: All green tea contains caffeine, but matcha green tea provides energy that lasts up to six hours from its unique combination of nutrients. There are no side effects.

 Boosts immunity: Just one cup of tea provides substantial quantities of potassium, Vitamins A

and C, iron, protein and calcium to boost immunity.

 Regulates cholesterol: Drink it regularly for lower levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol and higher levels of HDL (good) cholesterol.

From HT Brunch, March 25, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch