Health: Five exercises to boost your metabolism
Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:50 IST
A higher metabolic rate would burn more calories and give more energy. These different types of exercises can help improve metabolism:
Squats: Heavy squats done with moderate number of repetitions really jack up metabolism. Squats also create a cascade of muscle-building hormones like testosterone and Human Growth Hormones in the body. Thus more muscle means a higher metabolic rate at rest.
Kettlebell swings: Kettlebell swings are the best for a full- body training effect. Try to get 10 swings per minute for 10 minutes. Men can start with 16 kg kettlebell and women with 10 kg.
Bodyweight circuit training: If you do not have access to a gym, do a simple circuit of push-ups, squats, crunches and in-place running. Do the exercises for 15 repetitions each and the in-place running for one minute. Repeat this circuit three times.
High intensity intervals: Short periods of intense exercise – sprints, alternated with active recovery like walking also enhance calorie burning.
Skipping: The poor man’s treadmill is the skipping rope. Boxers have utilised skipping to work on their footwork. You can use it to boost your metabolism. Do three-minute sets, for 70 skips per minute.
Kamal Singh is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist who has been coaching for 15 years
From HT Brunch, June 23, 2019
