HT Brunch Fashion Edit: 5 adult ways to reinvent ‘kids’ fashion’

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:22 IST

Unicorns, frilly polka-dot dresses, beaded bags and craft-inspired earrings, and many other ‘kiddish’ elements of childhood have somehow made their way back into the wardrobes of working adults. But, how?

Fashion designer Nachiket Barve says, “Adults crave for that escapism. Everyone’s life is so jam-packed that we’re nostalgic about more peaceful times that we enjoyed during our childhood. With people going crazy about logos again and streetwear entering the mainstream, fashion has taken a 360-degree turn,” he says.

Oversized dresses to grow into

These breezy numbers suit all body types

Accessorise this dress with minimal accessories (Dress, Buna; scrunchie and slippers, Hemant & Nandita) ( Hari Nair )

Attention adults: Now you can slip into these roomy silhouettes as easily as a toddler!

Wear it to: “Almost everywhere, depending on the fabric. Casually, wear them in linen or cotton. For work, jersey and knit versions (so they don’t crush and crumple) are better. For the evenings, a little formal twist in darker colours and softer fabrics. A few accessories and minimal make-up is all one needs with an oversized dress and the young, innocent look is complete,” says fashion designer Payal Jain.

Best suited for: “All body types,” she says.

Style it with: “A nice sling-back bag, flats or espadrilles, eye-liner and a lip colour,” says Payal.

Remember to: “Not to over-accessorise these silhouettes and preferably don’t add formal heels or clutches,” she says.

Frills for femme fatales

Wear these for irreverence, quirk and style

Bright frocks work best for a casual day out (On Depora (left): Dress and shoes Lovebirds; earrings, Melt; On Yashvika: Dress, Lovebirds; earrings, Melt; shoes, Vanilla Moon)

Remember those bright frocks we wore only at birthday parties? Find another reason to dress up in them again.

Wear it to: “A casual day out or even a formal brunch,” says Nachiket Barve.

Best suited for: “A slightly younger person,” he says.

Style it with: “Either a T-shirt like Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City if you’re wearing a frilly tulle skirt. Or you can even wear it in an irreverent manner by going all out,” says Barve.

Remember to: “Beware of the volume it can add to your frame. So if you’re on the larger side, it can look a little overwhelming. That being said, there’s a dress like that for everyone,” he says.

Craft-inspired accessories

These vibrant, bold earrings reflect your character

Craft-inspired jewellery looks great with a minimalistic outfit (Dress, Hemant & Nandita; earrings, Outhouse) ( Hari Nair )

Be it in class or a DIY home project, craft was part of everyone’s childhood. Rekindle those moments of joy with a pair of fun earrings.

Wear it to: “Events, dinners or a casual me-time day. Craft-inspired jewellery can really make a statement as it’s bold, colourful and happy,” says fashion designer Priyanka Modi.

Best suited for: “Women who love to embrace indigenous art and craft in their personal style. Also for women who want to play up their quirkiness once in a while,” she says.

Style it with: “Something Indian or even something modern,” suggests Priyanka.

Remember to: “Stick to a minimalistic outifit, so that the earrings can be the highlight,” she suggests.

Colourful beads...

… ‘coz they make you fun!

A similar-textured outfit matching with the beaded bag will look stylish (Cardigan, H&M; bag, Koovs) ( Hari Nair )

Saddle bags and the baguette are now old-school. Meet your new arm candy: the beaded bag!

Wear it to: “Any occasion where you want to add a bit of fun to your look. Beaded bags can add that touch of whimsy to an otherwise sombre look,” says celebrity stylist Rishi Raj.

Best suited for: “Everyone, as long as the rest of the look doesn’t clash,” he says.

Style it with: “A similar-textured outfit with a matching beaded bag. It ups the sassy style quotient,” says Rishi Raj.

Remember to: “Avoid too many clashing colours or textures to keep the look elegant,” he suggests.

Flatforms forever!

These floaters can flatter any look

Style your flatforms with cropped pants (Top, H&M; jeans, Manish Arora; floaters, Lovebirds) ( Hari Nair )

Bid farewell to high heels with comfortable floaters!

Wear it to: “Work, or a casual day out. Flatform floaters can be paired with dresses, semi-business wear and casual wear to amp the look,” says fashion designer Resham Karamchandani.

Best suited for: “Anyone in their teens to the not-so-teens. Flatform floaters are versatile and accommodate a wide age group,” she says.

Style it with: “Foot accessories like toe rings or anklets. One can style their dresses or cropped pants with flatforms,” she says.

Remember to: “Avoid wearing longer lengths with flatforms. Let them show,” she suggests.

From HT Brunch, August 18, 2019

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 23:16 IST