HT Brunch Fashion Edit: 7 ways to get that neon glow right!

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:19 IST

When did neon – that once stood for the dopamine-doused spirit of the ’80s – become the colour du jour?

One may think it was during the recent appearance of Kim Kardashian in a head-to-toe kiwi-coloured dress or when Deepika Padukone wore a lime green Giambattista Valli tulle dress to Cannes. One could also credit it to designer Manish Arora’s disco ball aesthetic that stands for his signature tongue-in-cheek approach towards fashion. Or it could be credited to the Insta-worthy outfits of the Gen Z.

Historically, the neon craze started in the ’80s, when Jane Fonda’s bright leotards, Madonna’s mad-looking outfits and MTV were making waves and neon stirrup pants (tight pants usually worn by women) became the new wardrobe basics. As opposed to the ’70s, that was looming with a fairly dampened spirit.

From head-to-toe fluorescent creations to athleisure-inspired accents – luxury fashion houses like Emporio Armani, House of Holland and Emillia Wickstead are entering this new realm of neons. But, is it possible to wear neon without looking like a pack of highlighters? We show you seven super ways to brave the most Insta-friendly (and happiest) colours of the season!

1. The popping pink sari

Reinvent the whole nine yards by adding a luminous pink

Wear the neon sari with a hot pink blouse. (Sari and blouse, Raw Mango; shoes, Melissa; necklace, H&M) ( Hari Nair )

This 5,000-year-old garment, worn by women from all walks of life, has remained immortal since its inception. Wear it in this peppy pink, that was all the rage in the ’90s, and take the evergreen sari from couture weeks to college campuses.

Style it with: “A hot pink blouse or jacket. If you want to tone down the pink, you can wear it with white or a metallic blouse also,” says fashion designer Payal Jain.

Wear this to: “Formal occasions, unless the dress code specifies otherwise,” she suggests.

Accessorise with: “Something minimal. A simple metallic clutch and nice heels should do the trick!” says Payal.

Keep in mind: “To not take the attention away from the richness of the neon pink because that’s what attracted you to buy it in the first place,” she adds.

2. The lime green skirt

Overhaul your wardrobe with the most scroll-worthy skirt of the season

Minimal jewelry will go best with a skirt like this. (Top, M&S; skirt, H&M; shoes, Eka; earrings, Outhouse) ( Hari Nair )

From the Scottish kilt to the micro-minis of the ’60s, the skirt has never gone out of style. The draped skirt can be worn to both work and night outs and will instantly make you look sprightly. So slip it on and step out in style!

Style it with: “A neutral- toned T-shirt or a shirt, which has a simple silhouette to balance the element of the drama created with the skirt,” says fashion designer Shivan Bhatia.

Wear it to: “A lunch, brunch or any day event as the bright hues would stand out against sunlight,” he adds.

Accessorise with: “Minimal jewellery like large hoops or bold rings. Adding statement sunglasses or a pair of bold sneakers in white or a print is also a great way to make your look extra cool,” he says.

Keep in mind: “To avoid other neon colours while wearing one. And if you are pairing it with other bright pop prints then tone it down with white sneakers or flats,” advises Shivan.

3. The fluorescent blue blouse

Give your statement sleeves a spin with a blue tone that stands out

A statement bag would add an edge to a blouse like this. (Top and skirt, Manish Arora; hair accessories, Outhouse; shoes, Melissa) ( Hari Nair )

What’s the easiest way to make any bland top look high-voltage? Just opt for the ’80s revitalised puff-sleeve silhouette.

Bonus: Wearing the brightest shade of blue with a statement sleeve top can help you beat the greys of the monsoon sky.

Style it with: “White trousers or with black lowers,” says fashion designer Narresh Kukreja.

Wear this to: “An evening out – it’ll be perfect for a dinner date,” he says.

Accessorise with: “A statement bag to add an edge to the look,” he says.

Keep in mind: “To avoid wearing contrasting or sharp contradicting colour palettes along with it, as it would make the look very confusing,” feels Narresh.

4. A brighter-than-bright pink T-shirt

Lend your nine-to-five look a sharp makeover by wearing neon pink

The bright pink T-shirt can be worn to a work meeting. (Top, Manish Arora; blazer and pants, M&S; shoes, Melissa) ( Hari Nair )

The T-shirt, worn as an undergarment during the Spanish World War, is the world’s most practical garment today. As the rules for workwear are becoming lax, you can break away from the monotony of a formal shirt with a fluorescent tee without going OTT.

Style with: “A loose blazer in a muted colour, preferable monochromatic,” says fashion designer Nachiket Barve.

Wear this to: “To a work meeting,” he suggests.

Accessorise with: “Hoops or even a nude handbag,” he says.

Keep in mind: “When you’re wearing a fluorescent hue, it can not be an afterthought. Make sure you pair it with accessories or clothing in a matte finish,” advises Nachiket.

5. The highlighter yellow jacket

Stop wearing worn-out tees to the gym. Exercise in style by making practicality look fashionable instead!

Worker-style jackets in neon yellow can be worn to the gym. (Jacket and pants, H&M; shoes Melissa )

Who could’ve thought that construction worker-style jackets, once worn by the average Joe on the street, could be the most stylish piece of clothing to own? The best part: It’s super comfortable too!

Style it with: “Simple denims, white pants, a pair of shorts or even a skirt. Keep the focus on the jacket. A highlighter yellow jacket is strong on its own and doesn’t need too much fuss around it,” says fashion designer Payal Jain.

Wear this to: “Casually anywhere, like to the gym or for running errands,” she adds.

Accessorise with: “White leather sneakers and cross-body bags, so they don’t take away from the jacket,” says Payal.

Keep in mind: “To use a fabric that is used in athletic clothing like neoprene or even polyester,” suggests Nachiket Barve.

6. Earrings in post-it shades

When accessorising with neon colours, remember: more is more!

Neon-coloured earrings can uplift the most basic dresses. (Kurta, jacket and pants, Kshitij Jalori; earrings, Outhouse; shoes, Vanilla Moon) ( Hari Nair )

The late 20th-century art of adorning – which served as the markers of age, marital status or rank – has come a long way. And, wearing oversized, neon-coloured earrings can instantly uplift the most basic dresses in your wardrobe. So invest in a pair.

Style it with: “A fun, summery white dress or coordinated separates. You can even contrast them with a printed dress,” says celebrity fashion stylist Devki Bhatt.

Wear this to: “Your vacation or during the daytime on a weekend,” she says.

Accessorise with: “A clutch bag, which would balance the flirty youthfulness of the earrings with some feminine elegance,” she says.

Keep in mind: “To not wear a jarring necklace or shoes,” she adds.

7. The zingy blue shoes

Accentuate your travel OOTD with a pair of neon sandals!

Accessorise the neon sandals with something monochromatic. (Dress, Lecoanet Hemant; shoes, Melissa) ( Hari Nair )

Stepping out in sports slides was once limited to jocks. But, this utilitarian style has become the most ubiquitous shoe in fashion as it’s simple, practical and stylish to boot.

Style it with: “A pair of shorts or even a dress. Indian skin tones usually look good in a flattering neon green or pink,” says fashion designer Nachiket Barve.

Wear this to: “The airport or anywhere while you’re travelling,” he says.

Accessorise with: “Something monochromatic. You can wear sunglasses or carry a bag but make sure you have only one neon accent,” he advises.

Keep in mind: “To not wear statement make-up,” concludes Devki.

From HT Brunch, August 25, 2019

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 21:19 IST