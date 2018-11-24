“I fall in love very easily”, says Manav Kaul

Describe yourself in a haiku.

In a story, I am

Mine sometimes, at times someone else’s

Like a breathing, living thing.

Which is the last show that you binge watched?

Seinfeld – for the 12th time.

The lyrics of a song you always misheard were...

‘Dilli’ ke arman aasoon mein beh gaye.

Who was your first celebrity crush?

Arundhati Roy!

The most over-the-top filmy thing you have done in real life is...?

At an awards function, I wore a tux.

Manav’s Minutes Date of birth: December 19

Sun Sign: Sagittarius

Place of birth: Baramulla, Kashmir

School/college: Vivekanand Uchchatar Madhyamik Vidyalay, Hoshangabad

First break: Jajantaram Mamantaram (2003), though I feel I started acting Kai Po Che! (2013) onwards

High point of your life: When I climbed the second highest mountain in Korea [Mount Jirisan, 1,915 meters]

Low point of your life: After the success party of Kai Po Che! I didn’t have money to go back home. So I walked on the highway, from Bandra to Goregaon East, slightly drunk and terribly broke

What’s your biggest fashion faux pas?

Bell-Bottom Jeans and I’ve sworn to never find myself in them again.

What’s your most cherished childhood memory?

The horse ride with Bulla taangewala to school in Baramulla.

What’s the one movie character you feel you can’t pull off?

Tabu’s in Haider (2014).

One habit of yours that you want to get rid of...?

I am a habitual procrastinator.

The sexiest thing about you is...?

Probably the fact that I don’t think I’m sexy. Works like a charm!

And the sexiest thing in a woman according to you is...?

Confidence and some more confidence.

Your secret weapon to charm a girl...?

My ears! Listening to her.

Funniest incident while on a date..?

I went on a date with absolutely no clue that I was on one!

Your favourite sleeping position...?

One leg in and one leg out of the quilt.

List three things nobody knows about you.

1. That I fall in love very easily.

2. I can stare at a fan for an inordinate number of hours.

3. I’m Batman.

If you are home alone, what you are most likely to be caught doing?

Pleasuring myself....I mean Netflix, what did you think?!

If you could time travel, what era would you choose?

I’d want to live in the time of Camus and Kafka, and go on a long walk and maybe share a smoke with them.

Your favourite line from a poem is...?

‘...I want

to do with you what spring does with the cherry trees.’

by Pablo Neruda.

Manav’s favourites Comfort food: Dal and rice

Poet: Vinod Kumar Shukla

Hindi word: Aranya

Play not written by you: Notes on Chai

Song that makes you dance: Ban Jaa Tu Meri Rani

From HT Brunch, November 25, 2018

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 20:57 IST