I’m sassy and I know it! These 5 women are redefining ageless style

If a woman is rivetingly stylish when she’s younger, attractive for her doting partner and provocative to the world – to think that she must give it all up as she ages is grievously outdated. At Brunch, we met five phenomenal women who constantly show the world how age shouldn’t dictate anyone’s desire to look irresistibly beautiful!

“It’s important to celebrate age than hide it”

Rabab Lohit, 58, homemaker

Rabab Lohit, 58, believes ageing helped her step out of her bubble (Dress, Eka; jacket, Sind; jewellery, bought from an antique shop in Sri Lanka) ( Hari Nair )

Rabab Lohit used to be a shy, young girl who grew up with a mother who was tall, fair and pretty. “I never used to feel pretty. I have always been very petite so I used to feel self-conscious about the way I looked. As I grew older, my hair started greying quite early and soon I started dying it, which had a damaging effect on it. But, my husband and son would tell me how silver hair suited me and eventually I grew fonder of the way it looked naturally,” she exclaims.

Unlike her mother, ‘natural’ became an aesthetic Rabab felt stylish in, which helped her grow comfortable in her own skin. “My mother would dress up in bright, clashing colours, which worked for her. I used to think she’s the most stylish woman on the planet but when I went to America for my studies, I realised I don’t have to necessarily imbibe her style. Ageing has helped me step out of my bubble. I stopped wearing heels as my knees have given up or any make-up as I have sharp features. She continues, “I would just wear kohl in my eyes and lots of vintage jewellery that I found during my travels to Kraków, Jerusalem, Beijing, Marrakesh and several places in India. I don’t think my mother is the most stylish woman anymore and when people turn back to look at me, I see admiration in everyone’s eyes,” she smiles.

“Fashion’s given me the confidence to dodge life’s curve balls”

Leena Singh, 54, fashion designer

Fashion designer Leena Singh helped a young who girl lost her spirit when she got separated face the mirror and live the life she deserves (Top, Payal Khandwala; pants, Zara; jewellery, Résa Fine Jewellery) ( Hari Nair )

Leena Singh is so skilled that she has had the pleasure of dressing up three generations of women from the same family. A lawyer-turned-designer, Leena has three decades of experience in the business and even though her personal aesthetics are rooted in simplicity – she believes good clothes can serve as an empowering tool in any woman’s life. So, one would never see her in something over-the-top but she always makes sure she’s groomed. Her personality reflects elegance and poise – qualities she asks all her clients to embrace.

Singh says, “Be it young or old, I have helped many women to regain their confidence through clothes – a young bride, for instance, who got separated from her husband and lost all her spirit but I encouraged her to face the mirror, dress up and live the life she deserves. I knew it would work because my own life has been a roller coaster ride. There were certain times where not only did I feel secluded, but almost became a recluse during a difficult situation. But, I had to motivate myself to dress up, step out and break any barriers. Fashion has given me the confidence to dodge all the curve balls that life throws at me, professionally and personally. Dressing provocatively can be the most empowering thing in a woman’s life!”

“Stepping out looking well-dressed has nothing to do with vanity”

Pushpanjali Chawla, 41, luxury brand manager-turned-homemaker

Luxury brand manager Pusphpanjali Chawla believes everyone should dress for the life they want (Top, Payal Khandwala; pants, Zara; jewellery, Résa Fine Jewellery) ( Hari Nair )

Even though Pushpanjali Chawla is in her early 40s and stays occupied with the busy schedules of her kids, she has never ever used that as an excuse to step out in frumpy clothes. She believes in dressing up for the occasion and if someone dares to question her irrefutable love for sunglasses, well-tailored clothes, statement shoes or beautiful jewellery, she does not shy away from asking them, ‘Who are you to question me?’

“I mentor a lot of women who are in the same age group as me about the importance of dressing up, whatever their aesthetics might be. Even if you’re having a bad day, stepping out in a well put-together look can brighten your day and makes the world perceive you differently – no matter if you’re a mother or someone aspiring for a corporate job. And, it has nothing to do with vanity. I grew up in a family where my mother always made sure she dressed up for the occasion. And, that would make every get-together celebratory and memorable,” she smiles.

“Nothing should stop you from dressing provocatively at any age, she continues, because every woman should dress up for the life she wants.”

“Style has nothing to do with age & everything to do with confidence”

Neha Gupta, 40, interior decorator

Neha Gupta, 40, feels no matter what her age, she always wants to look fit and stylish (Dress, Zara) ( Hari Nair )

Neha Gupta, an interior decorator and architect, has dived into several moods when it comes to her work but her personal style has always been simple yet lively. Dull colours bore her; comfort is paramount to her. Her love for colours and life extends to her personality as well. So even though she became the backbone of her company while letting her husband be the frontrunner, one thing she never gave up on was her spirit to live her life to the fullest.

“Another thing that I’ve never given up on is sports. I used to play cricket and volleyball. And, I’ve always been an athlete. And, now I do have commitments towards my family and work, but I make sure I play sports two to three times in a week. I was a javelin champion in my school. And no matter my age, I would always want to remain fit and stylish. I can carry all kinds of clothes – be it a gown or a lovely shawl. And, all I get in return is admiration,” she says.

“We’re no one to judge people, especially for their clothes!”

Geeti Arora, 53, beauty entrepreneur

Beauty entrepreneur Geeti Arora used to follow trends when she was younger, but now feels ageing has made her wiser and comfortable in her skin (Dress and shawl, Sanskar by Sonam Dubal; jewellery, Résa Fine Jewellery) ( Hari Nair )

Geeti Arora has an hour-glass figure, which made her feel a bit body-conscious when she was younger. However, ageing had an opposite effect on the insecurities she had as a young girl. “I would try to follow trends when I was younger. But, now I feel really comfortable in my skin and wear whatever suits me. I think ageing definitely makes you wiser. And more than clothes, it’s your personality, good posture, a great smile, warmth towards others and a positive body awareness that should shine through. There’s so much more to a person than his or her appearance,” feels Geeti of First Water Solutions.

“A friend of mine would dress up very stylishly. She wasn’t afraid to flaunt her body as she was really fit. Her daughter wanted to marry a boy and when the boy’s mother saw my friend and how she dresses up, she found it ‘questionable’ and immediately made a negative judgment about her. I thought that was so silly! Who are we to judge anyone?”

From HT Brunch, March 3, 2019

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 21:00 IST