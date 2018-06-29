“I thought this was just how a break-up feels,” Mansi Vakharia had to be coerced to see a shrink

I’ve been seeing a psychiatrist since I was 16. Earlier it was for a learning disability related issue and then overall growing pains. However, four years ago, a relationship of mine ended badly. Two months later, I was 44 kilos, hadn’t eaten a proper meal in days and hadn’t slept in a week. I refused to go to a shrink because I thought this was just how a break-up feels. However, my parents forced me and I eventually went to a psychiatrist for help. I went through battery of tests and all the results were bad. My doctor told me I was depressed and that was effecting my physical health.

“You can only fight depression by having your own take on it, developing a sense of community, being vulnerable and unabashedly seeking help when needed”

It took me two years of intense therapy to get figure out my life. But it was a period that taught me so much. A friend of mine held my hand through all this — ensuring I attend college, focus on academics and eat my meals. My parents were 100 per cent supportive and helped me create a framework to follow. We made some new rules. We hug each other every day. We all lead individual lives but tell one another everything. If any of us have a bad day, we do family cuddles. And, we make it a point spend time quality time with each other. You can only fight depression by having your own take on it, developing a sense of community, being vulnerable and unabashedly seeking help when needed.

(As told to Samreen Tungekar)

From HT Brunch, June 31, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch