John Legend and gym dad...in this week’s WTF

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 23:20 IST

If you are a sucker for romantic ballads, John Legend’s Conversations in the Dark is all the warmth you need on these cold winter nights. Also, this is just the perfect song to pair with romantic candle-light dinners this Valentine’s month!

Instagram account for Ash and Alex (@my_gym_dad) is #dadgoals that one shouldn’t attempt! It chronicles a Melbourne-based dad’s hilarious (and mostly failed) attempts to match up with his pre-teen daughter’s gymnastic skills.

Satan is on Twitter guys and he’d like you to know that he is not evil, just misunderstood! The parody account that tweets cheeky one-liners based on current goings on laced with dark humour and is funny as hell!

From HT Brunch, February 2, 2020

