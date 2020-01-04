Lana Del Rey’s man-child, a mustachioed Shammi Kapoor, and a bored Elon Musk... in this week’s WTF

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 22:28 IST

Lana Del Rey has dropped her new music video and it is an ode to the ‘man-child’! Norman F***** Rockwell! (abbreviated to NFR!) is Lana at her deep, matured and responsible best.

From unmoustachioed Charlie Chaplin to a moustachioed Shammi Kapoor and a young Prithviraj Kapoor staring from a 1932 movie poster, Wildcat of Bombay is a treasure trove for lovers of early Indian cinema.

Ok, so Elon Musk is smart, but Bored Elon Musk is smarter! Don’t believe us? Check the parody account on twitter that excels at making interesting ‘observations’ about innovations and technology trends often tweeting hilarious app ideas and inventive life hacks!

Overpriced home exercise bike that uses pedaling to generate electricity which it then sells back to your local power company for cash or credits for liposuction treatments. — Bored Elon Musk (@BoredElonMusk) December 2, 2019

From HT Brunch, January 5, 2020

