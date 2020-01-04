e-paper
Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Lana Del Rey's man-child, a mustachioed Shammi Kapoor, and a bored Elon Musk... in this week's WTF

Lana Del Rey’s man-child, a mustachioed Shammi Kapoor, and a bored Elon Musk... in this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Jan 04, 2020 22:28 IST
HT Brunch team
HT Brunch team
Hindustan Times
         

Watch

Lana Del Rey has dropped her new music video and it is an ode to the ‘man-child’! Norman F***** Rockwell! (abbreviated to NFR!) is Lana at her deep, matured and responsible best.  

Tap

From unmoustachioed Charlie Chaplin to a moustachioed Shammi Kapoor and a young Prithviraj Kapoor staring from a 1932 movie poster, Wildcat of Bombay is a treasure trove for lovers of early Indian cinema. 

View this post on Instagram

To bring you joy at the start of the week, here are the nasheeli (intoxicating) eyes of a young Shammi Kapoor. This gorgeous studio portrait dates back to the 1950s when Shammi still sported a moustache. Could the exact year be 1955? The year when a moustachioed Shammi starred opposite Geeta Bali in films like Miss Coca Cola (!) and the year the two got married? In any case, Miss Coca Cola (image 2) features two songs based on the power of the lover's gaze: Jhuka jhuka ke nigaahein milaaye jaatey hain; and Teri kaafir nigaah. Has anyone seen this film? #shammikapoor #nigaahein #nasheelieyes #hindisongs #cocacola #geetabali #moustache #studiophotography #photostudio #vintagebollywood

A post shared by Wildcat of Bombay (@wildcatofbombay) on

Follow

Ok, so Elon Musk is smart, but Bored Elon Musk is smarter! Don’t believe us? Check the parody account on twitter that excels at making interesting ‘observations’ about innovations and technology trends often tweeting hilarious app ideas and inventive life hacks!  

From HT Brunch, January 5, 2020

